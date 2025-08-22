Friday, August 22, 2025
Delhi: Security breach at Parliament, “mentally incoherent” man reaches up to Garuda Dwar before being caught by security

The accussed has been identified as 19-year-old Ram Kumar Bind from Bhadohi district in Uttar Pradesh.

OpIndia Staff
Image from Bhaskar English
Image via Bhaskar English

A young man breached security on 22nd August morning and climed the Parliament complex’s wall to enter the highly secured area of the national capital without permission. He made it close to the Garuda Dwar, one of the six gates to Parliament’s main building before being swiftly apprehended by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

He scaled the wall from the Rail Bhavan side. The accussed has been identified as 19-year-old Ram Kumar Bind from Bhadohi district in Uttar Pradesh. He works in a factory in Gujarat’s Surat and is reportedly “mentally incoherent.” Further probe is underway.

“Today at about 5: 50 am, one unidentified person approached the Parliament House complex and tried to scale the perimeter wall with an intention to jump inside. However, due to the alertness of the CISF and Delhi Police staff, he was timely intercepted by the security staff and apprehended and handed over to local police for further enquiry,” read the statement of Delhi Police.

The sources said that the man jumped the wall between TKR 2 – North Utility of Parliament gate and got into the Parliament Complex. CISF security personnel at Parliament caught the intruder immediately. The sources said that the man reached the Garuda gate of the new Parliament building by jumping over the wall from the Rail Bhawan side.

The intruder told authorities during interrogation that he intended to return home and had even visited the train station but was unable to board a train. Instead, he proceeded to Parliament. Media reports alerted the local police to the occurrence. According to officials, once Parliament Security has finished questioning him, they will turn him over to the local police for further investigation.

Bind is currently being questioned by the CISF, IB, Parliament Security Wing and other central agencies. The security lapse unfolded just one day after the Parliament’s monsoon session was adjourned sine die, therefore no MP was present. “He wasn’t carrying any bag with him,” reported ThePrint quoting sources.

On 13th December 2001, there was an attack on the old building of the Parliament by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Fourteen people, including five terrorists, were killed in the attack. In December 2023, coinciding with the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two individuals jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters.

They were heard shouting anti-government slogans. Simultaneously, outside the Parliament complex, two people were seen using similar canisters to release coloured smoke while chanting slogans. Six people were arrested in connection with the incident.

(With inputs from ANI)

