Smoke canister attack inside Lok Sabha on the anniversary of 2001 Parliament Attack: Who handles the security of Sansad?

The Parliament Security Service manages the security of both houses of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. It is situated within the Parliament House Complex. It operates under the administrative control of the Joint Secretary (Security) of the Lok Sabha Secretariat and oversees the security operations of both Secretariats.

In August 2020, “Unified Operational Command” was established under the Joint Secretary (Security) to enhance the efficiency and coordination among the security personnel. The unified command integrates the security services of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats. Establishing a Unified Operational Command was to ensure uniformity in decision-making processes related to security matters. Notably, the separate Security Services of both houses run simultaneously as their structures are different.

Following the tragic terrorist attack on the Parliament House in 2001, the government of India did a comprehensive review of the security arrangements. Subsequent measures were taken to streamline the access points, advanced security gadgets were deployed, and a high-tech access control system was implemented to ensure the safety and security of the MPs and VVIPs. Furthermore, Radio Frequency Tags were introduced to enhance the identification processes and regulate the vehicular movement inside the complex.

The Parliament Security Service plays different roles in the complex, including providing security cover to the VVIPs, Members of Parliament, and visitors and conducting anti-sabotage and anti-explosive checks. Other agencies, including Delhi Police, Intelligence Bureau, Parliament Duty Group, Special Protection Group and National Security Guard, coordinate with the Parliament Security Service to ensure smooth operations in the Parliament.

Apart from providing security, Parliament Security Service is also responsible for activities, including guiding visitors through the Parliament House Complex and providing informative sessions on the history of Parliament and its proceedings.

Parliament Security Service personnel are also deployed for national ceremonies, international conferences, and other events where security is paramount.

Smoke canister attack inside Parliament

In a massive security breach in the Parliament, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha well from the visitors’ gallery while the proceedings were going on today, 13 December. After jumping into the well, the two men released some yellow-coloured smoke from canisters. The invasion of the parliament took place on the anniversary of the parliament attack in 2001.

Two more people carrying smoke cans were detained outside the parliament. The incident took place at 1 PM during the zero hour in the Lok Sabha, just before the lunch break. When Khagen Murmu, BJP MP from West Bengal, was raising some points regarding his constituency, a commotion was suddenly heard in the background. When the Sansad TV switched to the view of the entire hall, a man could be seen who had already jumped from the gallery and was on the benches. He then started to proceed towards the front of the hall, jumping from bench to bench. People in the Lok Sabah were heard shouting ‘pakdo, pakdo’ (catch him) before the speaker hurriedly adjourned the house. The livestream was cut immediately after that.