Haryana: Parking dispute escalates into communal clashes as Muslim mob gathers on calls from Masjid to attack Hindus in Nuh, stones pelted, shops set ablaze

Victim alleges attackers harboured animosity since 2023 Nuh violence, naming over 20 accused who arrived armed with sticks from nearby Hajipur village after mosque announcements.

OpIndia Staff
Violence erupts in Nuh after parking dispute and mosque announcement leads to mob attack
Mob violence in Nuh after a parking dispute escalated and mosque announcements triggered attacks, leaving 10 injured (Images via Dainik Bhaskar)

In Harayan’s Nuh district, a Muslim mob allegedly gathered after announcements were made from a mosque in the Firozpur Jhirka area after a dispute between a Muslim youth and a Hindu youth, Samay Singh Saini, over parking escalated into violence on 12th August. Stones and glass bottles were pelted from rooftops, a bike and several shops were torched by the rioting mob.

The clash began in Mudaka village near Firozpur Jhirka. Village Sarpanch Ramsingh Saini said a boy named Isra (some reports say son of Isra) parked his vehicle on a road leading to the village. A local Hindu youth, Samay Singh Saini, asked him to move it, but the Muslim youth refused, leading to an argument between the two. 

Following this, the Muslim youths allegedly hit Samay Singh on the head with a glass bottle from his vehicle. In no time, people threw stones and set fire to a bike and shops. Reports say that stone pelting continued for around one and half hours. The communal violence left around 10 people injured.

In his complaint to the police, Samay Singh Saini of Mundaka village said that I run a tent shop near the Rajasthan border to support my family. There was a turban ceremony of my grandfather, for which we were returning to the village with tent material in a tractor at around 4:30 pm on Tuesday evening. On the road to Mundaka village, we found a truck blocking the road, in which two youths, Nassi and Lukman, were drinking alcohol. On being asked to move the truck, Nassi got furious and said that the road is not your father’s. After this, he attacked me on the head with a beer bottle. 

The Hindu complainant further reportedly said, “The accused also called Ramzan, Muharkhon, Rustam, Shamsher, Haroon, Subban, Ismail, Arshad, Kalu, Zubair, Yunus, Islam, Juhrudin, Umar, Sakrulla, Sahun, Karim, Safi, Subba, Yakub and Junaid from their village Hajipur (Alwar, Rajasthan). All were armed with sticks. Hearing the noise, my brothers Chunni, Gopal and Bir Singh also reached to rescue, but the accused attacked them too, in which all were seriously injured.”

Samay Singh Saini also alleged that after the fight, the Muslim accused made an announcement from the mosque, after which the villagers gathered at the spot. They attacked by hurling stones and glass bottles from the roofs of shops and houses.

He added that the accused persons have been harbouring animosity against Hindus since the 2023 Nuh violence where Muslim mobs attacked a Hindu procession. 

In a statement, the Nuh Police said, “As soon as the information was received, a team from the local police station and the in-charge reached the spot. The police took charge and controlled the situation. After the fight, there was a slight obstruction in the traffic, which the police handled.”

Superintendent of Police, Nuh, Rajesh Kumar, said that two police companies were deployed to bring the situation under control, adding that a case would be registered based on the complaint of those injured. He further informed that two people have been taken into custody and raids are on nab the rest. 

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

