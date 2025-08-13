After Pakistan’s military chief Field Marshal Asim Munir’s recent nuclear threats to India, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also threatened India with consequences if it stops the water of the Indus River.

Speaking at an event in Islamabad on Tuesday (August 12th), Sharif warned India against attempting to stop the water of the Indus River. He claimed that India is not capable of snatching even a drop of “Pakistan’s water”. “I want to tell the enemy today that if you threaten to hold our water, then keep this in mind that you cannot snatch even one drop of Pakistan,” Sharif said. “If you attempt such an act, you will be again taught such a lesson that you will be left holding your ears,” he added.

#BREAKING: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warns India of serious consequences if India stops Indus Water Treaty. Says, he won’t let India take even a drop of Pakistan’s share of water. This is 4th threat from Pak in 48 hours after Asim Munir, Bilawal Bhutto, Khawaja Asif. pic.twitter.com/ER1uojwHoi — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 12, 2025

Sharif’s remarks were made in the context of India’s decision to hold the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists, who killed 26 Hindu tourists after ascertaining their religion.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s empty rant

Sharif’s threats came a day after Pakistan’s former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari termed the treaty’s suspension by India as an attack on the Indus Valley Civilisation, claiming that Pakistan would not back down if India forced it into a war.

Munir’s issued nuclear threats to India

Earlier on 9th August, Pakistan’s military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, gave a nuclear threat against India during a dinner in Florida, United States. “We are a nuclear nation; if we think we are going down, we’ll take half the world down with us,” Munir warned during dinner hosted by businessman Adhnan Asad, who is the honorary consul of Pakistan in Tampa.

Commenting on the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty by India, Munir said that if India builds a dam on the Indus River, Pakistan will blow it up by firing missiles. “We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does, we will destroy it with 10 missiles.” Munir asserted that Pakistan had “no shortage of missiles” and claimed the Indus River was “not the Indians’ family property.”

Pakistan’s politicians and military officials have been indulging in an endless tirade against India, after India destroyed terror camps in Pakistan’s territory under its Operation Sindoor. In a display of its zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, India took strong diplomatic as well as military measures, which rattled Pakistan, which has been denying its well-known links with terrorist groups.

Last month Union Home Minister Amit Shah affirmed that the Indus Water Treaty will remain in abeyance. “…it will never be restored. International treaties can’t be annulled unilaterally but we had the right to put it in abeyance, which we have done. The treaty preamble mentions that it was for peace and progress of the two countries but once that has been violated, there is nothing left to protect,” Shah said.