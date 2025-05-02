Continuing with his rant against India regarding the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, once again threatened India by posting a comment on X. Claiming that Pakistan wants peace, Bhutto, who appears to have undergone some sudden and drastic weight loss, warned India not to “touch” the Sindhu (river Indus) or face the consequence.

“Touch our Sindhu, and history will remember your mistake. India calls itself a democracy, we will expose it as a deception. We want peace, but if war is imposed, then we shall fight, not for glory, not for revenge, but because no power on earth can break the will of the people. We don’t beat the drums of war, but if provoked, the roar of a united Pakistan will be deafening,” a rattled Bhutto wrote in his post on 1st May.

After the ghastly terrorist attack in Pahalgam in J&K on 22nd April, in which 26 Hindu tourists were gunned down in cold blood by Islamic terrorists linked with Pakistan, India suspended the Indus Water Treaty as a retaliatory measure. Bilawal Bhutto, who is popularly known as ‘Pakistani Pappu’ among netizens in India, went bonkers after India’s retribution. Screaming in his signature weird rhythmic style in a public rally on 26th April, Bhutto said that if India blocked Pakistan’s water, the blood of Indians would flow in the river Indus. “The Indus is ours and will remain ours. Either our water will flow through it, or their blood will,” Bhutto shouted.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has been struggling for its political existence in Pakistan for years. Therefore, Bilawal Bhutto, who has become obsolete in his own country’s political landscape, is desperately trying to gain some political relevance through his anti-India howling. In a country which is perpetually in shambles, anti-India ranting has been an old trick in the book of Pakistani politicians to impress a largely fanatic populace.

Bilawal Bhutto calls Pakistan a victim of terrorism

Pakistan’s connection with terrorism has been an open secret, which the country has denied blatantly. In an interview given to Sky News on 1st May, Bhutto played the victim card by claiming that Pakistan has “suffered” extremism. “I don’t think that it is a secret that Pakistan has a past as far as the extremist forces are concerned. As a result, we have suffered, Pakistan has suffered. We have gone through wave after wave of extremism. But as a result of what we suffered, we also learned our lessons. We have gone through internal reforms to address this problem, “claimed Bhutto.

Bilawal Bhutto’s remarks about Pakistan’s past came after Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khwaja Asif, confessed that the country had been “doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades” and “the West, including Britain”.

This is not the first time that Bilawal Bhutto has tried to gain attention by ranting against India. On his visit to India in April 2023, when he was serving as the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Bhutto raked up the Kashmir issue during a press conference with the Pakistani media in Goa. However, he was met with an apt response by the Indian Foreign Minister, who reminded him that Pakistan had nothing to do with Kashmir.