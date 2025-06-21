Indus Water Treaty will never be restored: Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has once again affirmed that the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan will never be restored as the neighbouring country violated the terms of the treaty. India had suspended the treaty after the Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

The Union Home Minister, in an interview with Times of India, said that Islamabad will be starved of water that it had been getting unjustifiably.

Amit Shah said, “No, it will never be restored. International treaties can’t be annulled unilaterally but we had the right to put it in abeyance, which we have done. The treaty preamble mentions that it was for peace and progress of the two countries but once that has been violated, there is nothing left to protect.”