The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “vote chori” (vote theft) allegations, producing what it calls extensive evidence of irregularities in constituencies where key INDI alliance leaders, including Rahul himself, emerged victorious.

According to the BJP, the opposition’s outcry over alleged rigging in BJP-won seats is not only baseless but hypocritical, as multiple Lok Sabha constituencies held by INDI bloc leaders show patterns of mass voter list manipulation, ranging from duplicate entries to fake addresses, manipulated ages, and concentrated bulk additions.

Speaking at a Press Conference, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur came down hard on the Congress party, calling Rahul Gandhi the “Propaganda King” and “LoB — Leader Opposing Bharat.” Thakur said that despite being admonished by the Supreme Court, the Gandhi scion “keeps peddling lies” and holds the record for 90 election defeats under his leadership, with even Congress leaders questioning his credibility.

He accused the Congress of repeatedly blaming Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the Election Commission, and democratic institutions instead of engaging in honest introspection. Thakur further alleged that the party is making “false claims” in coordination with opposition allies ahead of the Bihar polls, attempting to discredit the electoral process.

Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi’s seat

BJP’s analysis claims that Wayanad has 93,499 “doubtful voters”, broken down into 20,438 duplicate entries, 17,450 fake addresses, 4,246 “mixed households” (multiple religious communities registered at the same small address), and a staggering 51,365 voters allegedly added in bulk. The BJP also flagged bizarre cases of centenarians — voters aged 99, 101, and 102 — being added for the first time in 2024, calling it a clear sign of manipulated rolls.

Rae Bareli: Priyanka Gandhi’s stronghold

The report alleges 2,00,089 suspicious entries in Rae Bareli, including 19,512 duplicates, 71,977 fake addresses, 15,853 mixed households, and 92,747 bulk additions. The data even pointed to over 52,000 fake birth certificates linked to bogus voter addresses, questioning whether Rae Bareli’s consistent Congress victories were sustained by legitimate votes or by a “padded” electorate.

Diamond Harbour: Abhishek Banerjee’s seat

The TMC bastion has 2,59,779 doubtful voters — 3,613 duplicates, 1,55,365 fake addresses, 290 fake relatives, 43,947 mixed households, and 56,564 mass additions, the report added. Many of these alleged irregularities were concentrated in booths where the TMC scored overwhelming margins.

Kannauj: Akhilesh Yadav’s seat

According to EC’s figures cited by the BJP, Kannauj has 2,91,798 doubtful voters, nearly double the winning margin of Akhilesh Yadav. This includes 16,163 duplicates, 1,53,919 fake addresses, 25,772 mixed households, and 74,531 mass additions, with some voters suspiciously registered as being over 100 years old.

Mainpuri: Dimple Yadav’s seat

The Election Commission’s data shows 2,55,914 doubtful voters in Mainpuri: 14,088 duplicates, 1,76,078 fake addresses, 16,216 mixed households, and 49,532 bulk additions. Many entries allegedly involved multiple religious identities at the same residence.

Kolathur: MK Stalin’s Assembly segment

In Tamil Nadu, Kolathur, CM Stalin’s home constituency, was flagged for 19,476 doubtful voters, including 4,379 duplicates, 9,133 fake addresses, and 5,964 mixed households. Several voters were allegedly registered multiple times with different EPIC numbers.

The BJP contends that these examples expose the opposition’s double standards, attacking the BJP for supposed “vote theft” while benefitting from inflated and manipulated electoral rolls themselves. It also accused the Congress and its allies of opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, which the Election Commission uses to clean up such anomalies, stating that the poll body’s exercise threatened their “ghuspaithiya vote bank.”

BJP leaders challenged Rahul, Priyanka, Akhilesh, Stalin, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dimple Yadav to declare whether they would resign if these alleged “vote chori” patterns in their own constituencies were proven.

Framing the matter as both an electoral integrity and national security issue, the BJP said that the real theft is not in BJP strongholds, but in the deliberate padding of voter rolls in opposition bastions, a tactic it claims has been perfected over decades. The response came days after Rahul Gandhi proclaimed “massive voter fraud” and other charges in a press conference, several of which fell flat after closer scrutiny.