News Reports
Updated:

Bihar: Christian pastor from Nepal claims to cure people of all diseases with ‘magical water’, locals accuse him of luring people to convert to Christianity

Locals have accused the Christian pastor, named Paniya Baba, who is also known as Vaidyaji, of enticing people into converting to Christianity

OpIndia Staff
Representational Image generated via AI Gemini

A case of illegal missionary activities has come to light in Saran, Bihar, where a Christian pastor reportedly lured people to convert to Christianity by offering them ‘magical water’ to solve all their problems.

As per reports, locals have accused the Christian pastor, named Paniya Baba, who is also known as Vaidyaji, of enticing people into converting to Christianity. The Christian pastor offered the locals ‘magical water’, claiming that it would cure them of all diseases. The pastor is said to be from Nepal.

Locals allege pastor getting funding for conversion

A local accused Paniya Baba of deceiving him. He said that he drank the magical water given by the pastor for seven days, but did not see any improvement in his health. Several people in the area have shared similar experiences of being deceived by Paniya Baba. Locals alleged that the pastor was part of a Christian conversion network and had been receiving funding for carrying out conversion activities.

Pastor claims to cure any disease within three months

Speaking to the media, Paniya Baba, whose real name is Vikas Choudhary, claimed that he can cure any disease, including cancer, with his magical water. The pastor added that his magical water, which has the blessings of Jesus Christ, can completely cure any person of any disease, in a period of 3 months. “Even if someone is on the verge of death or unable to walk, they will recover within three months by the grace of Lord Jesus,” he claimed.

The pastor denied the allegations of insulting Hindu gods and claimed that he respected all religions. He said that, being a Christian preacher, he has only been spreading the message of Jesus Christ. However, locals alleged that the pastor claimed that demons lived in temples.

What the police said

Saran Police said that since the allegations against the Christian pastor are of a serious nature, the Superintendent of Police (Rural) and the Sub-Divisional Officer, Madhaura, have been ordered to investigate the matter. According to police, a religious gathering was reportedly held last Wednesday (10th September) in Madarpur, Bheldi police station area, with the permission of the SDO. Police have issued orders to ban such gatherings with immediate effect.

