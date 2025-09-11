Thursday, September 11, 2025
Charlie Kirk’s brutal assassination in Utah: As Trump orders USA flag to be flown at half mast, Left-Liberals celebrate murder in public

He advocated free speech, traditional values, and open debate on campuses, hosting events and media like "The Charlie Kirk Show." Charlie Kirk is survived by his wife and two children.

Shraddha Pandey

American conservative activist, Charlie Kirk, was shot dead on Wednesday (10th September, local time) during a talk at the Utah Valley University. A staunch ally of US President Donald Trump, Kirk often travelled to colleges to discuss political issues such as abortion, immigration and transgender issues.  

He advocated free speech, traditional values, and open debate on campuses, hosting events and media like “The Charlie Kirk Show.” Charlie Kirk is survived by his wife and two children.

The 31-year-old political activist’s assassination has shocked and saddened his supporters and the extended American right-wing. The founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot in the neck while h was addressing the crowd at Utah Valley University.

US President Donald Trump described the killing of Charlie Kirk as a “dark moment for America” and accused the “radical left” of inciting such political violence across the country. In an address late Wednesday (local time), Trump paid tribute to Kirk, calling him a “patriot” and a “martyr for truth and freedom”, while expressing condolences to Kirk’s wife Erica and their two children.

However, woke-liberals are drawing joy from Kirk’s brutal assassination.

Social media is replete with left-liberals posting videos celebrating Kirk’s assassination. Many are also sharing their “who’s next” lists, which include names of other prominent conservative voices like Ben Shapiro.

Liberals are making TikTok videos wherein they are seen cheering over Kirk’s killing. “Charlie Kirk was just shot in the neck at a Utah event”, wrote a woman, danced and made weird faces expressing her happiness.

A trans activist, Sophie Molly, wrote on X, “Charlie Kirk was a cunt. Good riddance.”

One Bluesky user quoted a post which said “He (Charlie) is f%*ked…”, and wrote, “Fingers crossed! He’s nothing but a cancer on society, and actually proud of it. Getting rich by being a malignant national tumor. Same as Andy Ngo, the late Rush Limbaugh, et al.”

Another one wrote, “He deserved it. Enjoy it.”

One transactivist Mara Rhodus wrote, “Just to be clear, Charlie Kirk has spouted pro-2A shit on the graves of children and violent bullshit about women like me for his entire career, so I’m absolutely going to dance on his fucking grave. Tired of pretending like this isn’t deserved.”

The video which recorded the moment a bullet struck Kirk’s neck is being widely shared across social media platforms with gleeful comments like, “Live by the sword, die by the sword”. Numerous videos have surfaced online featuring individuals mocking Charlie Kirk with their deranged laughter and comments praising the assassin. Many even called for more such acts against conservative activists.

Not only the woke liberal social media users, but liberal media cabal has also been accused of rejoicing over Kirk’s death. It has been alleged that during a TMZ livestream, staff were cheering and clapping in apparent delight just before announcing Kirk’s demise.

Shraddha Pandey
Shraddha Pandey
Senior Sub-editor at OpIndia. I tell harsh truths instead of pleasant lies. हिन्दू तन-मन, हिन्दू जीवन, रग-रग हिन्दू मेरा परिचय.

