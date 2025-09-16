Darbhanga woman duped in RJD’s ‘Mai-Bahin Yojana’, FIR filed against Tejashwi Yadav and 3 leaders: Victim tells OpIndia she is receiving threats

In Bihar’s Darbhanga district, a woman named Gudiya Devi was cheated of Rs 200 by luring her with the promise of getting Rs 2500 every month. The alleged fraud was carried out in the name of the RJD’s Mai-Bahin Maan Yojana. An FIR has been lodged against 4 leaders including Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, based on the victim’s complaint.

How were women cheated in the name of Mai-Bahin Yojana?

OpIndia has spoken to the victim Gudiya Devi in ​​this case. Gudiya Devi is an ASHA worker and does animal husbandry work. She has narrated the entire incident in a detailed manner. She told that 2-3 days ago an RJD worker came to her and asked her to fill the form of Mai-Behan Yojana.

Gudiya Devi told us, “A man came and started asking us for information by claiming to be an RJD worker. He said that get the form of Mai-Behan Yojana filled, you will start getting 2500 rupees every month from next month.”

She said, “He took our mobile and asked for our Aadhar card and bank account. He said that we will get an OTP after filling the form.” Gudiya further said, “After this he said that you will have to pay Rs 200 for this form.”

When Gudiya asked him to give her money online, the young man refused. After this, Gudiya gave him Rs 200 in cash and he left after taking it. After some time, when Gudiya’s husband Mithlesh came home, she informed him about this.

Gudiya said, “My husband got angry after hearing that this could be a fraud. He asked us to report the matter to the police after which we filed a complaint against Tejashwi Yadav and others.”

RJD people are threatening me, I am scared to even go out’: Complainant Gudiya Devi

Gudiya said that after filing the complaint, RJD people are now threatening her to take back the complaint. Gudiya said, “I work as an ASHA worker and I have to go out of the house. Now I am afraid to even go out of the house lest someone attacks us.”

In her complaint, Gudiya said, “The people who came to my house asked me to call more women and asked all the women to provide their Aadhaar card, mobile number and Rs 200.”

Will not withdraw complaint: Gudiya’s husband refuses to backoff despite threats

Gudiya’s husband Mithlesh is an auto driver. Mithlesh told OpIndia, “I drive an auto so I have to stay outside. I am also at risk in going out, there is pressure from people too but now I will not withdraw the complaint.”

He said in an angry tone, “If I had to withdraw my complaint out of fear of goons, then why would I have filed the complaint at all.” He says that he was suspicious when they asked for his Aadhaar card number and there was a danger of fraud.

At the same time, the victim’s family says that similar fraud has been done with other people in the village as well, but they are scared and are unable to come out and speak out due to fear.

Whose name other than Tejashwi Yadav is in the FIR?

The police have registered an FIR under Section 318 (4), 3 (4) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Singhwada police station in Darbhanga district. The police have named Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav as accused along with Mashkur Ahmed Usmani (former candidate from Jaale Legislative Assembly), Sanjay Yadav (Rajya Sabha MP) and Rishi Mishra (former MLA Jaale).

In the FIR, citing Gudiya, it is written, “After my husband (Mithlesh) told us, we came to know that we have been cheated and a very powerful RJD leader is behind it. He has hatched this plan to cheat the innocent people.”

Investigation underway: Police tells OpIndia

OpIndia has also spoken to SHO Basant Kumar of Singhwada police station in this matter. Basant Kumar said that an FIR has been registered and investigation has been started. He says that people related to this will be questioned soon. Police also suspects that there may be more victims in this case.

Complaints have been received earlier also regarding the Mai-Behan scheme

Notably, the Mai-Behen Maan Scheme has been in controversies since its launch. There have been complaints of political tug of war between RJD and Congress. In addition, there have been allegations of misleading people. Earlier it was revealed that the people employed by RJD and Congress to fill the forms of Mai Behin Maan Yojana had no authority.

These people were going to people in Bihar and asking them for Aadhar cards, NDA leaders had strongly objected to this. After which this scheme is constantly in controversy. Meanwhile, the BJP has deemed this scheme a massive scam.