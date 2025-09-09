Tuesday, September 9, 2025
American man shoots Haryana youth for stopping him from urinating in open in California, victim Kapil had reached US through the Dunki route spending Rs 45 lakhs in 2022

A 26-year-old man from Jind district in Haryana was shot dead in California, US, after a fight with a local resident. The deceased, Kapil, was working as a security guard. He was the resident of Barah Kalan village of Jind district of Haryana, and had travelled to America in 2022, almost two-and-a-half years ago through the illegal “Dunki route.”

The incident happened on the night of Saturday, 6th September, 2025. According to the media reports Kapil had stopped a man from public urination. The argument following this prompted the American man to take out a pistol and shoot him. Locals took Kapil to a nearby hospital, but the doctors confirmed him dead on arrival.

Kapil was the only son of his family. According to father Ishwar Singh, he spent Rs 45 lakh to send his son to the US. Kapil had crossed the dense forests of Panama, climbing the wall of Mexico and reached America. He was later arrested in the USA and a case was registered against him. Kapil’s father is a farmer and he used to stay at the house of his uncle Ramesh Singh and study in Jind. According to the uncle, he had sent him to America from Donkey Route in 2022 with great difficulty.

What is the Dunki route?

Dunki is a term in Punjabi which means to jump from one place to another. Over time, it has come to describe the illegal route taken by people who want to enter another country without proper documents. Nowadays, the phrase “Dunki route” is widely used to describe the dangerous path to America.

Many agents lure Indians to send them abroad through the Dunki route. Those who choose the path of Dunki, their passport and visa are first made. The agents who work the often illegal routes take money and get a visa for a European nation or a country in Latin America. 

On most occasions it is a tourist visa. With this, the people of Dunki route are evacuated from India. They are made to travel in Nepal, Dubai and any other country for a few days and a complete story of their journey.

After this, the agents take the person to the designated Latin American nation for which the visa has been secured. Indian Dunki agents are helpful in these countries, who show the way to the Dunki route takers and help them illegally. Many times, they are associated with criminal gangs. They travel to the US border. The journey passes through the forest, the river and the mountains. It also has to walk for 40-50 km. The border has to be crossed to enter the United States.

The dangerous journey through Latin America

Most people taking this route first reach countries like Brazil, Venezuela, Peru, Colombia, or Nicaragua. They are then led by country agents and, at times, even criminal groups to Panama. The trek across Panama is precarious, as migrants must cross thick jungles, rivers, and rugged mountains.

Then they pass through Nicaragua and Guatemala to Mexico. From there, the US border is just a few kilometres. It is, however, highly secured with high iron fences. Migrants often use ropes to climb over them. Those who manage to cross describe it as a major achievement.

The path is filled with dangers. Migrants cover 40-50 kilometres straight, sometimes 17-18 hills at a time. If one slips or is injured, then they are usually left behind. Many have spoken about seeing dead bodies along the way. At times, they also travel 10-15 hours on overcrowded boats.

People who come from Dunki route want to become refugees

Indians who have been deported from America say that those who manage to enter through the Dunki route try to get refugee status. If a refugee is caught by American security agencies while crossing the border, he claims that he is being harassed in India and he needs even food and water. In the past years, the Indian government has flagged the illegal trafficking multiple times, urging citizens to emigrate only through legitimate and legal routes. Pro-Khalistani elements using to Dunki route to entrap and exploit young Indians and engaging them in criminal activities abroad has also been flagged by the government.

On 12th August, three people lost their lives in Florida, when an 18-wheeler trailer truck driven by Harjinder Singh, an ‘asylum seeker in the US, made an illegal U-turn on the Florida Turnpike. Harjinder Singh, the 28-year-old truck driver from Tarn Taran, Punjab, had arrived in the USA through a similar Dunki route via Mexico and sought asylum in the country.

