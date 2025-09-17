Wednesday, September 17, 2025
HomeNews ReportsHow Leftist media spins: Claims govt is 'using court order' to target media, after...
News Reports
Updated:

How Leftist media spins: Claims govt is ‘using court order’ to target media, after court tells them to stop defaming Adani

Delhi court had already directed removal of “incorrect and prima facie defamatory” content against Adani. After publishers failed to comply within five days, the government issued takedown orders, making Leftist media’s allegations misleading and politically motivated.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi court orders removal of defamatory content against Adani, government enforces takedown after publishers fail to comply.
Government enforces Delhi court order to remove defamatory content against Adani after publishers fail to comply.

On 16th September, Leftist media outlet Newslaundry published a report that the government is “using a court order” to silence journalists and platforms critical of Adani. Leftist media personnel associated with the outlet, like Dhanya Rajendran, framed it as the Ministry pre-empting judicial process.

Source: X

While the court order clearly directs the removal of the unverified content including videos and news reports, these commentators insisted the government was overreaching. The order clearly stated that as the publishers failed to act in stipulated time by the Sessions Court, the takedown notice was issued by the government.

Source: RavindraAmbekar/X

What the Delhi court actually ordered

The reality of the court order is different from what is being projected. On 6th September, Senior Civil Judge Anuj Kumar Singh of the Rohini Court in Delhi passed an ex parte interim order in the case Adani Enterprises Ltd vs Paranjoy Guha Thakurta and others. The order restrained journalists Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Ravi Nair, Abir Dasgupta, Ayaskant Das, Ayush Joshi and others from publishing defamatory material against Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL).

The Court stated in its order that “incorrect and unverified and prima facie defamatory” content had to be removed from social media posts, articles and videos. If deletion was not feasible, the defendants were directed to ensure takedown within five days. The government issued takedown order on 16th September only after publishers failed to remove the content in 5-day time given by the court.

Adani’s arguments before the court

In its plea, Adani Enterprises told the Court that a network of journalists and activists had caused reputational damage, cost investors billions, and hampered projects vital to India’s infrastructure and energy security. It further noted that these defendants were aligned with “anti-India interests,” disrupting both domestic and international projects.

The Court, in its order, found AEL had made out a prima facie case for injunction. While it acknowledged the principle of free speech, it made clear that unverified, unsubstantiated and defamatory reporting could not continue.

Ministry’s enforcement is mandatory

Rajendran, in one of the follow-up posts, repeated what Advocate Indira Jaising said in a statement that, “The defendants have filed an appeal against the order which they have a right to do. The court knows how to implement their own orders they don’t need the Ministry to do that for them. The Ministry is pre-empting the judicial process.”

Source: X

The reality is, however, different. When a court issues an order, the government is bound to notify platforms and enforce compliance. The court directs the Ministry which further directs the platforms or the ISPs to block the links or take the content down. Suggestions that the Ministry is “using” the order for political ends are misleading. The enforcement stems directly from judicial directions, not executive overreach.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Rajasthan: Massive Christian conversion racket exposed in Anupgarh, 454 Hindus converted over 11 years

OpIndia Staff -

Trump calls PM Modi to wish on his 75th birthday, praises his peace efforts on Ukraine and signals improvement in US-India relations

Shriti Sagar -

‘You will have to prove you don’t have two wives’: Punjab & Haryana HC denies relief to judiciary candidate who mistakenly declared ‘more than...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Nupur Bora facilitated the transfer of Hindus’ land to members of another community’: Assam CM Himanta on arrest of ACS officer in disproportionate assets...

OpIndia Staff -

Mainstreaming of Hinduphobia: Dear CJI BR Gavai, If ‘go pray’ is the response to a plea for the restoration of a desecrated idol, why...

Amit Kelkar -

Darbhanga woman duped in RJD’s ‘Mai-Bahin Yojana’, FIR filed against Tejashwi Yadav and 3 leaders: Victim tells OpIndia she is receiving threats

शिव -

Pakistan’s foreign minister admits India never sought third-party mediation, reveals New Delhi rebuffed Washington’s offer to broker dialogue

OpIndia Staff -

Who are Vishal Vaibhav and Sumedha Mittal, the propagandists behind Newslaundry report that Rahul Gandhi used to amplify his false claims of ‘vote chori’...

Shraddha Pandey -

OpIndia Exclusive: Stray dog menace in India is worsening – RTI reveals 26 lakh cases in just 7 months, crores of victims over the...

Anurag -

PM Modi to launch ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ and the 8th edition of ‘Poshan Maah’ on his birthday: Here the details of the...

Aditi -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com