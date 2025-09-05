In a significant leap towards boosting India’s defence capabilities, the Ministry of Defence has rolled out a vision document to be implemented over the next 15 years. The document called ‘The Technology Vision and Capability Roadmap’ lays down a roadmap for the transformation of the Indian military, and is expected to involve expenditure of billions of dollars. The roadmap focuses on cutting-edge technologies such as nuclear propulsion for naval vessels, hypersonic missiles, artificial intelligence (AI), stealth unmanned systems, and space-based warfare capabilities.

As per reports, the MoD has chalked out the 15-year blueprint to equip the armed forces with advanced weapons and technology to enable them to deal with the evolving military challenges and prepare them for the next-generation warfare. “As the nation stands on the threshold of embracing greater challenges and responsibilities in the coming decades, it is imperative that the Services be equipped accordingly,” the MoD stated in the document.

The initiative comes amid escalating regional tensions, including recent incidents like the Operation Sindoor, underscoring the need for enhanced military capabilities to address 21st-century threats. The roadmap provides a blueprint for over 200 weapon systems and technologies, guiding the defence industry on research and development priorities to foster indigenous innovation and self-reliance.

Defence Ministry’s plan emphasizes adapting to the evolving nature of warfare, with a strong push toward multi-domain operations spanning land, sea, air, space, and cyber realms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also highlighted the ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ mission within the plan, targeting the development of an indigenous aerial defence system by 2035.

In the blueprint, the Ministry of Defence underscored the requirement to keep up with evolving defence technology in a rapidly changing world. “Technology has always been employed to develop improved tools of warfare. Today, we are witnessing an unprecedented revolution in technologies. These advancements have ushered in the era of offensive cyber operations, autonomous unmanned systems, information dominance, space warfare, and other developments that have culminated in Effect-Based Operations (EBOs),” the Defence Ministry said in the document. “Rapid advances and convergence in fields such as robotics, artificial intelligence, and information technology will continue to have a revolutionary impact on the battlefield of the future,” it added. The plan includes the integration of indigenous next-generation battle tanks, hypersonic missiles, nuclear-powered warships, space-based warfare technology, stealth bomber drones, and AI-powered weapons into the country’s weaponry.

Here are the roadmaps planed for different armed forces:

Army: Modernizing Ground Forces for High-Altitude and Networked Warfare

The Indian Army stands to gain significantly from the roadmap, with plans to phase out ageing equipment and induct advanced systems tailored for diverse terrains, including mountainous borders like Ladakh. Key acquisitions include:

Nearly 1,800 next-generation main battle tanks to replace the T-72 fleet, integrated with advanced electronic warfare systems, drones, and loitering munitions.

At least 400 light tanks with enhanced network and intelligence-gathering capabilities for mountain operations.

50,000 tank-mounted anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs).

Over 700 robotic counter-improvised explosive device (IED) systems.

600,000 artillery rounds and multiple unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for precision strikes and rapid maneuver.

These upgrades aim to create networked and automated ground forces capable of precision operations in challenging environments.

Navy: Bolstering Maritime Power with Nuclear and Electromagnetic Advancements

The Indian Navy’s component of the plan focuses on expanding blue-water capabilities, with a strong emphasis on nuclear propulsion and carrier-based operations. Highlights include:

Nuclear propulsion for at least 10 future surface combatants, including frontline warships.

A new indigenous aircraft carrier equipped with Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch Systems (EMALS) to operate heavier aircraft.

10 next-generation frigates or destroyers and 7 advanced corvettes.

4 amphibious landing dock platforms and more than 10 landing platform docks.

Advanced helicopters to support naval operations.

This expansion is designed to strengthen India’s maritime security and power projection in the Indo-Pacific region.

Air Force: Embracing Stealth, Drones, and Space Integration

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will undergo a profound transformation, prioritizing unmanned and space-based assets to achieve superiority in surveillance, electronic warfare, and precision strikes. Notable elements include:

Approximately 150 stealth unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) capable of supersonic speeds, internal weapon carriage, and operations at altitudes over 15 km.

Over 100 remotely piloted aircraft, including high-altitude long-endurance (HALE), vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), and ship-borne drones.

75 high-altitude pseudo-satellites for continuous surveillance and communication relay.

350 multi-mission drones, medium-altitude long-endurance drones operating at 30,000 ft with over 24 hours endurance, and hundreds of precision-guided munitions.

Advanced systems like stratospheric airships, multiband programmable RF sensor satellites, anti-swarm drone systems, and air-to-surface missiles for UAVs with 12–20 km range.

The IAF’s focus on space integration includes satellite-based surveillance, signal intelligence, and AI command grids for secure communications and battle management.

Emerging Technologies: AI, Hypersonics, and Directed Energy Weapons

Central to the roadmap is the integration of disruptive technologies to ensure tactical superiority. Key areas include:

At least 500 hypersonic missiles for high-speed strikes, along with detection systems for incoming hypersonic weapons.

AI-powered weapons, autonomy in unmanned systems, and AI-based battle management systems.

Directed energy weapons, including tactical high-energy laser systems for anti-satellite operations and high-power electromagnetic weapons to disrupt electronics, radars, missiles, and drones.

Space capabilities such as onboard cyber defence for satellites, satellite servicing, on-orbit refuelling, modular sensors, multi-constellation GNSS receivers, and reconnaissance satellites.

Cyber hardening of satellite communications, electronic denial bubbles, and anti-swarm drone systems.

Implications and Path Forward

This roadmap is a path-breaking leap for India’s defence sector, signaling a shift toward indigenous technology integration and multi-domain superiority. The plan aligns with India’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Implementation will require close collaboration between the MoD, armed forces, and the industry.