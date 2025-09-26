Like every year, the Navratri Garba celebrations this year again are at the target of Jihadists, who gain entry into Garba pandals by hiding their identities and make Hindu women the victims of Love Jihad. To deal with this menace, several Hindu organisations in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, have demanded a ban on the entry of non-Hindus in Garba pandals. It is the argument of the Hindu organisations that when the Muslims believe in only one God, i.e. Allah, abhor idol worship and idol worshippers, and practice an exclusivist Islamic economic policy of Halal, what entitles them to take part in a Hindu religious celebration?

‘Ghar Wapsi’ warnings and posters

Taking a step in this direction, the Shri Krishna Seva Samiti in Bhopal has issued a statement saying that if any non-Hindu is found entering a Garba pandal, he will have to do ‘Ghar Wapasi’ (convert to Hinduism). The Samiti has put up posters outside pandals clearly mentioning that “Garba is for Hindus only”.

Expressing concern over the issue, BJP leader Alok Sharma said that some non-Hindus come to Garba pandals wearing “Kalava” (sacred thread) and “Tilak” (a sacred thread) and lure and exploit Hindu girls. He added that strict decisions are crucial to prevent such incidents.

How past incidents of Love Jihad have led to these restrictions

The demands for a ban on the entry of non-Hindus in Garba pandals are a result of past incidents of Love Jihad and misbehaviour with Hindu women in Garba pandals. In these incidents, Muslim men entered Garba pandals by disguising themselves as Hindus and misbehaved with Hindu women. In some instances, some Muslim men recorded videos of Hindu women dancing and taking part in Garba celebrations.

Such jihadists use these sacred Garba pandals as preying grounds to execute their vicious plans of Love Jihad, wherein they lure vulnerable, innocent Hindu girls and women, trap them and ultimately force them to convert to Islam. Here are 17 such incidents, which prove why the ban on the entry of non-Muslims into Garba pandals is the need of the hour.

1- Conspiracy to trap Hindu girls in the guise of ‘Dandiya Night’

On October 12, 2021, a Muslim man named Razik Ansari organised a Dandiya Night event at the five-star Legenta Hotel in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Upon learning of the event, several Hindu organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, strongly opposed it. The Hindu organisations said that such events provide Muslim men with an opportunity to befriend and target Hindu women for Love Jihad.

2- Four Muslim men arrested from a Garba pandal in Indore

Four Muslim men were arrested during a Garba event held in a private university in the Gandhi Nagar area of ​​Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on October 10, 2021. The accused were identified as Adnan Shah, Mohammad Umar, Abdul Qadir, and Syed Saqib. The Muslim men were arrested after a complaint was filed by members of the Bajrang Dal.

3- Controversy over ‘2-minute love story’ at Garba event in Delhi

During the Navratri in September 2022, Radio Mirchi was accused of promoting Love Jihad in Garba pandals, after its program titled ” 2 Minute Love Story ” sparked controversy. A Muslim man named Ali made a statement during the program, suggesting a strategy to stalk Hindu women visiting Garba pandals. Ali told his friend that he was developing an app that would allow Hindu women visiting Garba pandals to register by entering their information.

Ali explained that through the app, men could message women of their choice and invite them outside the pandal to play Garba with them. He proudly stated that he would collect data on the girls and then go to the pandal where the girl with his favourite profile would choose to play Dandiya.

4- Entered the Garba pandal and molested Hindu women

On September 28, 2022, 7 Muslim men were arrested by the police from the Garba pandal of Pandharinath in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. During a Garba event, the Muslim men disguised themselves as Hindus and began harassing Hindu women and recorded their videos. When members of the Bajrang Dal asked for their names, they told Hindu names and refused to show their IDs. However, when strictly questioned, they revealed their real names.

5- Muslim men forcibly entered a Garba event in Ahmedabad

Some Muslim men entered a Garba event held on Sindhu Bhavan Road in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on September 28, 2022, despite clear announcements by Hindu organisations that non-Hindus would not be allowed inside Garba pandals, as it is a Hindu religious event. Members of the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad noticed and caught the Muslim men during a check.

6- Muslim men entered the Garba pandal and filmed Hindu women

On September 30, 2022, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, some Muslim men were caught entering a Garba pandal and filming Hindu girls. Some Hindu youths present at the pandal grew suspicious of these men. However, the Muslims fled the scene before the police arrived.

7- Attempt to forcibly enter the Jaipur Garba pandal, Muslim men flee

Some Muslim men tried to enter a Garba event at the Narayan Vatika Marriage Garden in the Murlipura area in Jaipur, Rajasthan on September 30, 2022. When Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) members grew suspicious, they checked their IDs, which revealed their Muslim identity. The Muslim men were friends of two organisers of the Garba event, who were Muslim. After the opposition of the Bajrang Dal and the VHP members, the Muslim organisers were removed from the Garba event.

8- Protest against Muslim bouncers at Surat Garba pandal

During a Garba event organised in the Vesu area of ​​Surat, Gujarat, on October 5, 2022, Muslim bouncers were kept by the organisers at the entry points to check people’s IDs. The bouncers were not checking the IDs of visitors properly and even allowed some Muslims to enter the Garba pandal.

When local Bajrang Dal members came to know about this, they reached the venue and asked the Muslim bouncers and Muslim men who entered the Garba pandal to leave. The Bajrang Dal members said that many Muslims had entered the pandal by disguising themselves as Hindus.

9- Muslim men stabbed a Hindu man during Garba

On October 6, 2022, in Bikaner, Rajasthan, some Muslim men entered a Garba pandal and molested Hindu girls. When a Hindu man, Madhusudan, protested, they stabbed him. He was admitted to an ICU after sustaining serious injuries. Police arrested three Muslim men, Shahrukh, Sameer, and Zubair.

10- Hindu-hating Munawar Farooqui participated in a Garba event, Hindu organisations protested

On October 10, 2022, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui attended a Garba event in Mumbai with some of his Muslim friends, after which photos and videos of him went viral on social media. In the viral video, Munawar was seen surrounded by Hindu girls. Hindu organisations strongly protested this incident because Munawar Faruqui is known for making derogatory remarks about Hindu deities. Hindu organisations said that such Muslim figures use Garba events as a plot to lure and trap Hindu women.

11- Aamir came disguised as a Hindu man

A Muslim man, Aamir, was arrested during the ‘RKE Garba Night’ event held at Vaibhav Shri Garden, MR 10, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh..On October 10, 2023. He was trying to lure a Hindu woman at the event and take her with him. Aamir entered the Garba event by posing as ‘ Aman ‘. The girl’s family alleged that Aamir’s intentions were wrong. When the police checked his phone, they found several obscene chats on it.

12- ID check reveals secret at Gujarat Garba pandal

On October 18, 2023, during a Navratri celebration in Gujarat, a Muslim man was caught trying to enter a Garba pandal by concealing his identity. The Garba organisers, who were checking everyone’s ID before allowing them into the pandal, caught him after seeing his ID. The Muslim man was dressed in traditional clothes to disguise himself as a Hindu devotee. He was prevented from entering the pandal.

13- Aman entered Ujjain Garba and molested Hindu women

On October 20, 2023, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, a Muslim youth was caught inside a Garba pandal at the Dussehra Maidan area. The Muslim man, identified as Aman Khan, had entered the pandal using a Hindu name to bypass the restrictions on the entry of non-Hindus in the pandal. Some people in the pandal noticed him harassing Hindu women. He was caught by members of the Hindu Jagran Manch and handed over to the police.

14- A Muslim man disguised as a Hindu enters the Garba Pandal

On October 20, 2023, in the city of Karnavati, Gujarat, a Muslim man was caught trying to enter the YMCA Club’s Garba pandal dressed as a Hindu. Pandal attendants questioned the Muslim man out of suspicion. When his ID card was checked, it was revealed that he was a Muslim. He was immediately removed by the organisers from the pandal.

15- Arbaaz and Teh Khan entered the Garba pandal in Indore

On October 22, 2023, two Muslim men, using Hindu names, entered a Garba event held at a college on Sanwer Road in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The Muslims were caught on suspicion and were identified as Arbaaz Patel and Teh Khan. The Hindu community protested strongly after their identities were revealed. Following a tip-off, police detained the two Muslim youths.

16- Firoz came to Ujjain as ‘Rahul’, while Aseem entered Indore as ‘Pankaj’

On October 8, 2024, a Muslim man, Firoz, disguised as ‘Rahul’, entered a Garba pandal in Ujjain. When some Hindu organisations grew suspicious of him, he was caught and handed over to the police.

In another similar incident that happened on the same day in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a Muslim man, Aseem Nagauri, disguised as ‘Pankaj’, entered a Garba pandal. He was caught after people in the pandal grew suspicious. An examination of his mobile phone by the police revealed obscene chats relating to the blackmail of several Hindu women. He was arrested by the police.

17- 17 Muslim men entered at Guna Garba pandal, accused of ‘Love Jihad’

On October 8, 2024, in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, 17 Muslim men were caught playing Dandiya without permission at a Garba event. Locals and members of the Hindu Jagran Manch alleged that these Muslim men had entered the event with the intention of executing ‘Love Jihad’. The Muslim men had concealed their identities to enter the Garba event to target Hindu girls. Three of them were immediately detained by the Police.

Convert to Hinduism, then enter the Garba pandal

After looking at these incidents, it becomes clear that the demand to ban non-Hindus from entering Garba pandals is not religious discrimination, but a measure to address a serious issue relating to women’s safety. This step is being taken to protect Hindu women from Islamic conspiracies like ‘Love Jihad’ and sexual exploitation.

Hindu organisations have said that if Muslims really want to participate in these sacred events, they should convert to Hinduism. This indicates that the Hindus are not willing to compromise on this issue and that strict measures will be taken to maintain the dignity and safety of sacred festivals like Garba.

