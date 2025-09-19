Rahul Gandhi’s sinister game of power

(Left, Right and Center: Friday, September 19, 2025)

This writer had made two predictions before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. At that time, the media and a section of people firmly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who secured a landslide victory in 2014, would get not a second term. They even predicted that the Bhartiya Janata Party would lose.

In such an environment, the first prediction I made was that the PM Modi-led BJP would get more than 300 seats. My second prediction was that the question is not whether Modi will win or not. The question is what will the opposition, stunned by the fact that Modi has won a second term, do? They will stir chaos and create a situation of civil war in the country.

Fortunately, the first prediction came true. 303 seats were obtained.

And unfortunately, the second prediction also came true. Anarchists staged farmers protests and the infamous Shaheen Bagh protest against the government.

On one hand, the Modi government is fighting Maoist terrorism to its end and restoring peace in Manipur. On the other, it is bringing prosperity and taking it to the last person in the nation. However, this is not going very well with the Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi. Perhaps, love for India is not in the Congress prince’s DNA. This child of a foreign mother and a dowdy father is now walking around with a tennis ball in his pocket and declaring that he has a hydrogen bomb.

Rahul Gandhi says that in 1978, when the Janata Party was in power, two youth Congress goons showed off a toy pistol and a cricket ball and hijacked Indian Airlines flight IC-410, demanding that the Morarji government withdraw the allegations against Grandma Indira and Uncle Sanjay and resign. He also said that he will overthrow the Modi government by showing off the hydrogen bomb. At that time, the Congress had declared that Bholanath Pandey and Devendra Pandey had nothing to do with even squeezing the Congress out of the water. The Congress had lied blatantly. The two Pandey brothers were elected to the Uttar Pradesh assembly on a Congress ticket when Indira Gandhi became the Prime Minister again in 1980.

After Rahul Gandhi conducted his infamous press conference to peddle his ‘vote chori’ bogey, the capabilities or rather, the incapabilities of his supposed ‘hydrogen bomb’ are evident to the people of this country. In the last Karnataka election, in 2023, if ‘vote theft’ was committed by the BJP, then how did the Congress win? Rahul Gandhi does not have the answer to the question. Responding to the question that you will go to court with evidence of ‘vote theft’, Rahul Gandhi irresponsibly said that it is not my job.

Then is your job, brother? To incite people? Rahul Gandhi is raising the baseless issue of ‘vote theft’ with the intention that the people of India, would believe his falsehoods and will come out on the streets, enter the Parliament, enter the Prime Minister’s residence and create a situation like Bangladesh and Nepal.

Rahul Gandhi tried to position himself as the messiah of the SC/ST and OBCs by raking up ‘caste X-ray’ demands. However, the Modi government punctured his agenda to sow fissures in the Hindu community and exploit the same for political gains, by announcing that dozens of castes among Muslims will also be counted during the caste census. In addition, the Modi government also announced that the entire country’s voter list will be verified, apart from Bihar. When the opposition opposed the Special Investigative Role (SIR), the Prime Minister said in a loud and resolute voice that no one can break the government’s conviction to remove infiltrators from the voter list.

Rahul targeted Ambani-Adani and launched a scathing attack on the government of ‘Suit-boot’ (Suit-boot ki Sarkar). The courts have dismissed the allegations levelled by Rahul against the two industrial houses. The last thing that was left was SEBI, which has also given a clean chit to Gautam Adani , closing the Hindenburg chapter for good.

The idea of ​​holding elections using ballot papers instead of EVMs also worked a lot. In 2004 and 2009, elections were held using EVMs and Congress governments were elected. At that time, EVMs were not hacked, but after Modi came to power, scams started happening in EVMs? Is the Election Commission Modi’s toy? During the 2014 elections, the Congress was in power. The Central Election Commission commissioners were chosen by the Congress. Despite this, the Bhartiya Janata Party got 303 seats. If hacking the Election Commission and EVMs is possible, why did the BJP not get a chance to cross four hundred in 2024? Why did it have to be reduced to 240 seats?

Even the spiteful Sonia’s son Rahul knows that he is making false allegations and the courtly media, which has become accustomed to bashing the Congress, is pushing Rahul’s lies forward through its ecosystem.

As it should be the case with any emerging superpower, the voters in India do have their own set of complaints and expectations with the Modi government, be it for infrastructure development or other such issues. However, people have no other complaints against the Modi government. I have not heard of any country where governments are toppled for bumpy roads or traffic jams.

The 11-year record of the Modi government is bright. The people are happy, perhaps, ecstatic if we compare the socio-economic realities of the NDA era with the UPA I and II era. Now, there is political stability. The riots spread by anti-social elements are under control. Despite taking advantage of all the facilities of the government in some areas, some Muslim voters do not vote for Modi, yet Modi is sticking to Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, as a result of which many intelligent Muslims of the country have become pro-Modi to live in peace. Overall, the country is functioning well. Whatever petty complaints there may be are negligible. Such petty complaints are bound to remain in your family, among friends, in the buildings of the society as well. Governments will keep changing, but such complaints will continue in one form or another. There are bound to be such shortcomings in the whole world.

Rahul Gandhi understands all this. He also knows that if Modi becomes the Prime Minister again in 2029, Congress will never get power in his lifetime (I pray that Rahul lives for 125 years).

The 2029 elections are not only the last chance for Rahul, not only for Congress, but for the entire opposition. The Bengal elections are also the last chance for Mamata Banerjee.

Rahul Gandhi has more than 1,000 days — to spread chaos in this country, to incite the youth, GenZ, to incite the Dalits, etc. and to bring all these on the streets and make efforts to make the situation go out of control. Neither the Congress nor Rahul Gandhi has any fixed direction, a fixed map or a concrete program based on which they can claim that the country can progress better. Neither do they have a single piece of evidence against the Modi government that the current government is not capable of running the country.

Rahul is going to gain strength in the next three and a half years. By reaching out to the pliable media, which has a habit of eating the leftovers from the Congress party, he is going to spread such rumours that even the best Modi supporters will waver. Rahul Gandhi wants the Modi government to arrest him; he wants an opponent to attack him. Perhaps, that is why he speaks indecent words. That is why he keeps travelling, ignoring the Z Plus security provided by the government.

The Modi government understands all this. If Indira Gandhi and Sanjay had not been arrested under the insistence of Home Minister Charan Singh during Morarji Desai’s rule, this pair of vengeful mother and dimwit son would not have been given the status of ‘martyrs’, would not have received the sympathy of the people. But the Congress came back to power by campaigning on the arrest of a widow, the arrest of a bright young man.

Modi does not want to repeat the past. Modi also understands that if the Bharatiya Janata Party loses to Narayan in 2029, the Congress and its allies will come to power and not only destroy the BJP but also the RSS. He will throw all Hindus including Modi in jail and take the Election Commission under his wing and form a non-BJP government in all the states of India. He will create a situation where Article 370 will have to be restored in Kashmir. He will spread such an atmosphere among Modi’s supporters in the country and all over the world that the Modi-era regime was corrupt, hollow, hiding its weaknesses by throwing dust in the eyes of the people. Like Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi will also open the country’s treasury for his corrupt allies by blatantly ignoring the judiciary.

Before the 2029 elections, Rahul Gandhi, along with opposition leaders, will create such a depressing atmosphere that this country has gone down the drain, the Modi government has failed, despite getting three terms, Modi has pushed the country back 50 years, the hopes of the youth have been dashed, the poor have become even poorer, Modi has ruled by dividing Hindus and Muslims, the secular fabric of the country has been torn to shreds, democracy needs to be restored in the country. And Rahul Gandhi will have a hydrogen bomb in his pocket to prove all these allegations.

Rahul Gandhi is a key part of a global conspiracy to create distrust in Modi among the citizens of India by disrespecting all the constitutional powers of the country – Parliament, the judiciary and everyone running the government system – calling him a liar. All of them are making desperate attempts to fool the people of the country by casting doubt on all of Modi’s achievements, from demonetisation to Operation Sindoor.

A dangerous game requires recklessness and always yields negative consequences. Only an outright evil person would want to play such a game.

Last ball

Dil ke armaan aansuon mein beh gaye,

Zindagi ek pyas ban kar reh gayi.

(These lines from Hasan Kamal will be sung by Rahul Gandhi after the 2029 results, that you—you have to decide.)

Translation of Gujarati article published on OpIndia Gujarati