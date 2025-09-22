In an attempt to appease Muslims ahead of the assembly elections, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin pledged to protect the rights of Muslims. Stalin made the remarks during a recent event celebrating the 1500th anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad. He announced that his government has included content on the Prophet Muhammad in the school curriculum in the state.

The decision was made by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, acceding to the demand of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader Nellai Mubarak’s demand for the inclusion of Prophet Muhammad’s teachings in the school curriculum. “SDPI leader Nellai Mubarak requested to include the Prophet Muhamed in the syllabus. I’m happy to say that it has already been included in the Tamil Nadu Education Syllabus”, said CM Stalin. SDPI is the political wing of the banned Islamic outfit PFI.

Stalin said that his party, DMK, stands with the Muslim community as it opposed the CAA and challenged the recently passed Waqf Amendment Act in the Supreme Court. He criticised the rival All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for not supporting the Muslim community on matters like Triple Talaq. “If Muslims face trouble, the first political outfit that comes to your support is the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam,” Stalin said.

DMK has historically supported Muslims: Stalin

Heaping praises on Prophet Muhammad for preaching ‘egalitarian and loving principles,’ and matched them with the ideologies of Periyar E V Ramasamy and DMK leaders like C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi. Highlighting the pro-Muslim decisions taken by the DMK government, Stalin said that his party’s government ensured 3.5 per cent internal reservation for Muslims under the Backwards Class (BC) category, and included Urdu-speaking Muslims in the BC list, created a welfare board for minorities, established the Tamil Nadu Urdu Academy and launched the under-construction Haj House near Chennai airport. He pointed out how his party has historically supported the rights of Muslims. He said that M Karunanidhi declared Milad-un-Nabi as a public holiday in 1969, and restored it in 2006 after AIADMK discontinued it in 2001.

To further appease the Muslims in the state, Stalin expressed concern over the situation in Gaza and urged the central government to take firm steps to stop ‘atrocities’ in the area. “There must be an immediate end to the atrocities faced by the Palestinians, and the Central government should take resolute steps in this connection,” Stalin said.

The BJP attacked the DMK government over the inclusion of Prophet Muhammad’s teachings in the school curriculum, calling it the party’s communal agenda. “This is very clearly a communal agenda by the DMK. They have been saying that DMK is a communal party, always trying to gain the votes of the Muslim community,” said BJP spokesperson Narayan Tirupati.

Interestingly, MK Stalin, who vowed to wage a ‘langauge war’ against the so-called imposition of Hindi language on non-Hindi speaking states, to protect Tamilian identity, does not see any threat to Tamilian identity by including teachings of Prophet Muhammad in the school curriculum.