On Tuesday (16th October), Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that his government’s “Shakti Scheme”, which provides free bus rides for women domiciled in the state, has been certified by the London Book of World Records (LBWR) for the highest number of free bus rides availed by women. He also claimed the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has also been ‘recognised’ by the LBWR. However, the ‘world records’ Congress government boasted has sparked speculation if it is even real with a genuine value or a dubious PR exercise.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote, “Karnataka enters the global stage with two historic world records, certified by the London Book of World Records. Shakti Scheme: Largest number of free bus rides availed by women, 564.10 crore journeys, empowering everyday mobility.”

“KSRTC: Most award-winning road transport corporation in the world, 464 national & international honours since 1997. Our governance vision is rooted in social justice, women’s empowerment, and world-class public service. These recognitions are a reflection of what inclusive and compassionate policymaking can achieve,” he added.

The X post by the Chief Minister also includes two ‘certificates’ each issued for the Shakti Scheme and KSRTC.

This is to certify that a World Record for “HIGHEST NUMBER OF WOMEN FREE TRAVEL TICKETS AVAILED IN KARNATAKA” remarkable total of 564.10 crore free bus rides were availed by women under the “Shakti Scheme”, launched on June 11, 2023, by the Government of Karnataka to promote women empowerment. This outstanding milestone was recorded on 30th September, 2025, from Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. In recognition of this extraordinary initiative empowering women through free public transport, the London Book of World Records honours this achievement as a significant contribution to social welfare and gender,” the LBWR certificate recognising the Karnataka government’s Shakti Scheme reads.

“The certificate is proudly presented to KARNATAKA STATE ROAD TRANSPORT CORPORATION (KSRTC) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, for securing a total of 464 National and International Awards from 1997 up to October 3rd 2025, for showcasing unparalleled excellence, innovation and commitment in Public Road Transport Service. This prestigious milestone was accomplished by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on 3rd October 2025 from Bengaluru, Karnataka, India and setting the global benchmark,” the certificate recognising KRSTC reads.

Both certificates are signed by one Dr Avinash D. Sakunde, who is mentioned as LBWR’s ‘International Chairman’ from India and Dr Ivan Gacina, the European Union Head from the Republic of Croatia.

Notably, while CM Siddaramaiah is patting his own back, the Congress government in Karnataka has been facing criticism for introducing freebie schemes like the Shakti, which allowed free bus travel to all women in all state-owned buses, while the four state transport corporations have been facing a severe financial crunch. KRSTC, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) have consolidated liabilities worth Rs 6,330.25 crore.

Who is Avinash Sakunde, the ‘member of advisory committee to Delhi Minorities Commission’ and Ivan Gacina, the ‘President of Balkanofantastika’

Interestingly, the mainstream media widely reported on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s announcement of receiving the alleged certificates by the London Book of World Records. However, none delved into the background of this entity and who runs it.

During our investigation, OpIndia found that London Book of World Records, is a private company that was dissolved on 15th July 2025 as per the official records of the UK government. The LBWR’s nature of business is listed as event catering activities, news agency activities, book publishing, and media representation services.

The records show that Avinash Dhananjay Sukunde was appointed at the director of the London Book of World Records on 28th June 2024.

We checked social media profiles of Sakunde, including his Instagram and LinkedIn page. As per his Instagram bio, Dr. Avinash Dhananjay Sakunde is a “member” of an Advisory Committee to the Delhi Minorities Commission of the Delhi Government. However, upon checking the DMC’s website, we found no mention of Sakunde as a member of any advisory committee or of the commission.

On his Instagram, Sakunde has posted videos of him awarding ‘London Book of World Records’ certificates to various individuals. He handed one such certificate to actor and activist Sonu Sood at an event in Rajasthan’s Jaipur.

Our quest to find out more about Ivan Gacina, the ‘European Union Head’, as per the certificate shared by CM Siddaramaiah, turned out to be very interesting.

According to Dr Ivan Gacina’s Instagram profile, he is “H.R.H. H.E. Pangeran Prince Love YM Dato Rdo. Sri Academician Amb. Prof. Dr. Kt Exp. LM GM Genius.” In fact, as per one of his posts, Gacina is also the “President of Balkanofantastika”.

Another curious fact is that the word ‘Pangeran’ is of Malay and Indonesian origin. It is the Malay and Indonesian word for the son of a king and queen.

We also came across his resume on his LinkedIn profile. Gacina’s resume states that he from Zadar, Croatia. As per his employment history, Gacina has been a Computer Engineering teacher, a physics teacher, “teacher of mathematics in ADULT education”, cashier and waiter, among other things. He is also a poet. Everything about Gacina is odd, his social media presence, countless certificates, and yet there is just one or two images of this person found on the internet.

Source: Gacina’s LinkedIn profile

Besides the dubious profile of Sakunde and Gacina, another notable fact about the London Book of World Records is that this ‘UK-based’ private company has its office in Delhi’s Pahar Ganj. On its website, LBWR has mentioned one Hotel Superb in Tilak Gali, Chuna Mandi, Pahar Ganj, New Delhi as its “Head Office”.

The LBWR’s website also lists, 71–75 Shelton Street, London, United Kingdom as its “international office (UK branch)” and a “registered office in USA at the address: 30 N Gould St Ste R, Sheridan, WY 82801.

‘Karnataka govt applied for certificate’: Avinash Sakunde tells OpIndia

OpIndia contacted Avinash Sakunde, as per the contact info on the website, to gather more information about the ‘London Book of World Records’ and its activities. When asked about the criteria involved in deciding individuals or institutions to be awarded certification by LBWR, Sakunde said that there are many categories like sports, art and entertainment, social service etc, and the work done by individuals, groups or institutions is taken into note for certification.

We asked about Karnataka government and KRSTC receiving getting LBWR’s ‘world record’ certificate, he claimed that they (government) applied for the certificate.

“We gave them appreciation certificate based on the analysis of the paper filed by the Karnataka government in their application. Our decision was based on their paper. We gave them appreciation certificate for the good work they are doing. We also recently gave a certificate to (actor) Sonu Sood,” Sakunde said.

OpIndia also asked about Ivan Gacina and his role in LBWR. Regarding this, Sakunde said, “He is there only for name. He is my colleague. I handle everything, the administration is in my name.”

We further questioned if LBWR is a registered entity in India, if it is then whether it is an NGO or a private company. We also asked about LBWR’s status in the UK.

About this, Sakunde said, “We are registered in India as an NGO. In the UK, we are registered as a private company. A book publishing company.”

It is amusing that a ‘book publishing’ company in the UK, which is supposedly registered as an NGO in India, is issuing appreciation certificates for “world record”.

Another interesting point to note is that throughout the conversation with OpIndia, Avinash Sakunde nowhere mentioned that his company, London Book of World Records, was dissolved in the UK in July this year.

OpIndia’s investigation into the LBWR raises many questions. Firstly, why would the Congress government in Karnataka apply (as claimed by Sakunde) for a world record certification from a UK-based private company? Secondly, how is a company that was dissolved months about, as per the official records, still issuing world record recognition or appreciation certificates? Lastly, did the Siddaramiah government indulge in a dubious PR exercise from a dubious entity?