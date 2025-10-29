India is getting ready for its big digital leap that is 6G. The country’s vision for this future technology is simple, yet powerful. It should be affordable, sustainable, and available to everyone. The idea behind 6G Vision is to make India a global leader in communication technology and not just a user of it. The Government of India has brought together industry experts, researchers, and universities to work hand in hand so that the 6G Vision can become a reality by 2030, embedded in the roadmap of Viksit Bharat, a developed India, by 2047.

What is 6G

6G is the next-generation mobile network technology that will take over from 5G in the coming years. The wireless technology promises lightning-fast internet that is capable of transferring information in just one microsecond, which will be 1,000 times faster than 5G.

It means there will be no delays, no buffering, and no waiting. 6G technology will provide much-needed connectivity in sectors including medicine, driverless vehicles, gaming, virtual reality, and more. What makes 6G truly revolutionary is how it will work with artificial intelligence to manage where and how data is stored or processed. In simple terms, the network will think for itself, making it smarter, quicker, and more efficient than anything seen before.

India’s 6G vision and mission

India took a major step in this direction in March 2023 when it released the Bharat 6G Vision document. It sets the goal of making India a global leader in 6G research, design, and deployment by 2030. The focus is clear, technology must reach every citizen, whether in cities or remote villages. To make that happen, the government has funded research across over a hundred institutions, created dedicated 6G testbeds, and approved several innovation projects. These steps mark India’s shift from being a consumer of telecom technology to becoming a creator and exporter of it.

The 6G mission has a two-phase timeline. The first phase, which started in 2023 and will end by 2025, focuses on research, IP creation, and early 6G standardisation groundwork. It also includes proof-of-concept trials, testing platforms, and pre-standardisation work. In the second phase, running from 2026 until its launch in 2030, the development of globally viable 6G concepts and use cases, testbeds for commercialisation, and regulatory, ethical, and public awareness frameworks will be explored.

The Bharat 6G Alliance

The Government of India has launched the Bharat 6G Alliance to bring industry experts, telecom operators, universities, and research centres together under one umbrella. The aim of the Alliance is to build Made-in-India 6G technologies that can compete with the best in the world. The Alliance is also working with international partners including NextG Alliance in the US, 6G IA in Europe, and the 6G Flagship programme in Finland along with similar initiatives in other countries. These global tie-ups are helping India exchange ideas, set common standards, and develop secure, reliable systems for the future.

Building self-reliance and innovation

During the India Mobile Congress 2025, the International 6G Symposium became a turning point in showcasing India’s growing strength in telecom innovation. The spotlight was on India’s homegrown 4G stack, a proud symbol of self-reliance and the foundation for 6G development. The government has ambitious plans, it expects the telecom sector to add nearly USD 1.2 trillion to India’s GDP by 2035 and aims to secure at least 10 per cent of global 6G patents. The satellite communication market is also expected to triple by 2033, making India a strong player in space-linked communication networks. The broader goal is to ensure that India moves from being a follower to a trendsetter in the global 6G revolution.

Government efforts shaping the 6G future

There are several government initiatives in place that are already helping India get ready for the 6G era. There are over government-established 5G labs in universities to encourage students and start-ups to collaborate on telecom innovations.

These labs give young engineers the tools to experiment, test ideas, and build the base for 6G. Another major initiative is the Telecom Technology Development Fund, which was launched in 2022. It supports Indian research and start-ups in the field. So far, the government has approved over 100 projects worth Rs 310 crore, focusing on improving connectivity in rural areas and creating India’s own telecom solutions.

A Technology Innovation Hub at IIIT Bangalore is also leading research into futuristic communication systems like reconfigurable intelligent surfaces and O-RAN Massive MIMO, technologies that will power the 5G-Advanced and 6G era. Together, these initiatives reflect a clear direction: India wants to build a secure, inclusive, and future-ready digital ecosystem that benefits everyone, not just a few.

India’s 6G journey is more than just a technological upgrade. It’s about self-belief, innovation, and global collaboration. From setting up research hubs and alliances to forging international partnerships, every step reflects India’s determination to lead, not follow. The Bharat 6G Vision is a promise, a promise that the future of communication will be made in India and shared with the world.