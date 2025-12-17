Wednesday, December 17, 2025
HomeNews ReportsMaharashtra: Man suffers fractured shoulder, deep injuries as Imran Ahmed Shaikh and two others...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: Man suffers fractured shoulder, deep injuries as Imran Ahmed Shaikh and two others assault him for shooing away a stray dog; Exclusive FIR details

A minor dispute over shooing away a stray dog escalated when the accused followed the group, blocked their path near a Buddha Vihar, assaulted them repeatedly, and fled after inflicting severe injuries.

Anurag
Man injured in Ghatkopar after assault following dispute over barking stray dog
A Ghatkopar resident suffered a fractured shoulder and head injuries after being assaulted by three men for shooing away a barking stray dog (Representational Image: Dall-E)

On 16th December, a late-night walk home in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar turned violent after a man and his relatives were assaulted for merely shooing away a barking stray dog. The victim, identified as Salikram Bholanath Yadav, suffered a fractured shoulder and head injuries requiring stitches following an attack by three local men in the Pantnagar police station limits. OpIndia has accessed the FIR registered in the matter.

What happened on the night of the incident

The incident occurred in the early hours of 16th December at around 2:30 am near Shravasti Buddha Vihar in Ramabai Colony, Ghatkopar East. The complainant was walking home with his nephew Akash Yadav and a relative, Rajan Yadav, after finishing work and having a meal.

According to Yadav, the trio briefly stopped as his nephew needed to use the restroom. At that point, a stray dog began barking aggressively at Akash. To scare the dog away, Akash raised his slipper. However, he did not hit the animal. Three men, sitting nearby and warming themselves by a bonfire, objected and accused Akash of hitting the dog.

The trio attempted to explain that no harm was caused to the dog and walked away peacefully. However, the three men allegedly followed and stopped them, leading to a violent assault.

What the FIR says

OpIndia accessed the FIR registered in the case at Pantnagar police station on the complaint of Salikram Bholanath Yadav. The case has been registered under Sections 115(2), 118(1), 118(2), 3(5) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Source: Maharashtra Police

According to the FIR, the accused have been identified as Imran Ahmed Shaikh, Sampat Bhagirath Sutar and Hritik Sanjay Chandramore. All of them are residents of Ramabai Colony. The complainant stated that Hritik first struck him on the head with a wooden plank, which caused a bleeding injury. After that, Imran used the same wooden plank to hit Yadav on his left shoulder, left leg and back, which resulted in severe injuries.

Source: Maharashtra Police

Furthermore, Sampat assaulted Akash and Rajan with fists and kicks, causing them injuries. After the assault, the three accused fled the spot. Yadav later went to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment with a relative. Doctors informed him that he had suffered a fracture to his left shoulder and required multiple stitches on his head.

Source: Maharashtra Police

Fear and insecurity after the assault

In his statement, Yadav said that he had lived in the area for 25 years and nothing of this sort had happened earlier. He expressed fear for his safety and that of his family. He questioned whether residents are even allowed to protect themselves when faced with an aggressive stray dog.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Anurag
Anuraghttps://lekhakanurag.com
Anurag is a Chief Sub Editor at OpIndia with over twenty one years of professional experience, including more than five years in journalism. He is known for deep dive, research driven reporting on national security, terrorism cases, judiciary and governance, backed by RTIs, court records and on-ground evidence. He also writes hard hitting op-eds that challenge distorted narratives. Beyond investigations, he explores history, fiction and visual storytelling. Email: [email protected]

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

As Afghanistan’s health infrastructure crumbles, read how India is helping the country after Taliban banned Pakistan’s poor-quality medicines

शिव -

Fixing the front door of justice: How the Supreme Court and CJI Surya Kant are reforming the oral mentioning problem

Divyansh Tiwari -

From Akhilesh Yadav wanting terrorists who attacked Sankat Mochan Temple released from prison to Yogi Adityanath protecting innocent Hindus: The change in Uttar Pradesh

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

Congress speaks like Pakistan, again: Former Maha CM Prithviraj Chavan claims India was ‘defeated’ on day 1 of Operation Sindoor, Air Force was ‘completely...

Rukma Rathore -

From murder of Hindu student by minor Muslim accused to government takeover: The full story of Ahmedabad’s Seventh Day School, as exposed by OpIndia

ભાર્ગવ રાજ્યગુરુ -

CIA’s nuclear device buried deep in the Himalayas? Read what the lost plutonium generator was, and can it really cause glacier melts and cloudbursts...

Anurag -

The Dhurandhars that helped make Bangladesh: How RAW played a crucial role before the 1971 war, and ensured India’s decisive victory

Shraddha Pandey -

Will Md Moquim’s MLA daughter Sofia Firdous stay in Congress? Odisha drama displays Congress’s old disease: Internal rift and mismanagement from Delhi

Aditi -

As the Left starts outraging over ‘name change’: Here is how the new VB G RAM G is a marked improvement on MGNREGA

Shraddha Pandey -

Vice President issues postage stamp for Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar II, the forgotten Tamil king Suvaran Maran who never lost a battle

रोहित पांडेय -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com