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Delhi HC’s surgical strike on Kejriwal’s recusal plea drama: Read how the AAP chief’s allegations were dismissed point-by-point by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma

Justice Sharma, by standing firm and refusing to take the easier path of recusal, safeguarded the judiciary from political manoeuvring. 

Divyansh Tiwari
Kejriwal's recusal plea drama should be held as contempt of court
Representational image, via Gemini AI

The recent judgement by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court, dismissing Arvind Kejriwal and his associates’ recusal applications, is more than just a legal victory for the Bench; it is a scathing exposé of a calculated political strategy designed to manage rather than receive justice. While the public has focused on the dismissal’s superficial headlines, a closer read of the 115-page judgment reveals a series of arguments that have largely gone unnoticed, arguments that paint the Kejriwal incident as a systematic attempt to undermine judicial integrity, making it a suitable case for contempt.

Catch 22: A win-win for the litigant

The Catch 22 scenario that the applicants painstakingly created is one of the Court’s most nuanced point that has not received much public attention. The recusal request, according to Justice Sharma, is a tactical move that benefits the litigant regardless of the verdict. If the judge recuses, the litigant effectively selects their Bench through intimidation, establishing a troubling precedent that any judge can be removed simply by casting aspersions. The litigant can use the judge’s reluctance to recuse as justification for pre judged bias in any subsequent unfavourable judgement, tainting the proceedings in the court of public opinion. The dignity of the judicial system is directly attacked by this ‘heads I win, tails you lose’ strategy.

The trial of the institution

The judgement marks a transition from a legal conflict between parties to the judge’s personal trial. In a moving statement, Justice Sharma said that a litigant was testing the institution’s resilience itself in this case and that her silence as a judge was being tested. It is an unprecedented insult to the constitutional oath to require a judge to go through what she called a Agni Pariksha (trial by fire) to demonstrate her fairness. Requiring a judge to defend her impartiality against wild, irrelevant, or imaginary allegations essentially puts the entire system on trial in a system where judicial integrity is a fundamental tenet. This reversal, in which the accused tries to judge a judge in the absence of relevant facts, is an obvious instance of selective targeting that transcends a valid legal justification.

Calculated contradictions

Kejriwal’s inherently inconsistent and contradictory stance on the judge’s family is a very telling argument that has gone unnoticed. Kejriwal asserted in his written arguments that recusal is not warranted just because a judge’s family members are appointed as government counsel. But he also claimed that there was a conflict of interest because the Solicitor General, who is representing the CBI, had authority over how much work is assigned to those relatives. The Court revealed this as a constructed story, observing that Kejriwal was taking contrary stands in his own affidavits to suit the situation. The applicants attempted to utilise the professional careers of a judge’s children as a tool for strategic character assassination by insinuating a nexus where none existed.

Selective memory: Conveniently ignoring past relief

The judgement throws light on the petitioners selective perception, which established a narrative of bias by spotlighting a single stay order while conveniently ignoring countless instances in which the same Court gave them interim relief. Justice Sharma noted that in other sensitive cases, the Court has upheld Kejriwal’s and his political party members rights. By focusing solely on a stay that the Court deemed appropriate because the trial court’s conclusions were prima facie erroneous, the applicants attempted to create a theatre of perception. This purposeful omission of the Court’s balanced history demonstrates that the apprehension was not reasonable but rather manufactured to interrupt a specific proceeding.

Why the incident is fit for contempt

Perhaps the most daring grounds for contempt listed in the judgment is the attempt to remove a judge on the basis of imagination and misbeliefs about a Union Home Minister’s television interview. The Court noted that the applicants provided no precise quote or description of the alleged statement. Relying on an external actor’s alleged political commentary to question a judge’s impartiality is a reckless disregard for the legal system. It shows a desire to transform the courts into a battleground for political narratives, with aspersions, insinuations, and doubts replacing proof. As Justice Sharma warned, a politician cannot be allowed to cross the boundary and pass judgment on the competence of a constitutional authority.

Finally, the decision states that justice is not achieved by bowing to pressure. The systematic attempt to coerce the Court into recusal using familial ties, political rumours, and selective judicial history is a mala fide attempt to dictate the composition of the bench. When a litigant attempts to make the justice delivery system vulnerable to unfounded allegations, they are targeting the credibility of the institution itself rather than merely a judge. Justice Sharma, by standing firm and refusing to take the easier path of recusal, safeguarded the judiciary from political manoeuvring. 

This occurrence, marked by strategic character assassination and an attempt to manage rather than receive justice, is a textbook example of why such conduct must be punished with the full force of the law to prevent the floodgates of mistrust to ever open.

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Divyansh Tiwari
Divyansh Tiwari
Transforming legal conundrums and global affairs into riveting prose where scholarly research meets real world significance.

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