In a decisive move to stamp out simmering dissent, the Congress high command firmly shut down speculation over replacing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, 1st July. Senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala declared that there would be “no change in leadership” and tried to restore order to party’s fractured state unit.

The public endorsement, delivered with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar conspicuously seated beside Surjewala, aimed to project unity even as the party grapples with open rebellion from MLAs, corruption allegations, and a deepening power struggle that threatens its hold on Karnataka.

Congress High command’s unequivocal stand

Surjewala, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, arrived in Bengaluru as a troubleshooter after days of intense political turbulence. Flanked by both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at a press conference, he issued a categorical denial: “There is no plan for leadership change. There has been no discussion on it. No opinions are being sought on this either.” His mission, he stressed, was purely organisational, reviewing governance delivery and party performance, not entertaining “figments of imagination” about ousting the CM. The message targeted restless MLAs and external critics alike, asserting Siddaramaiah’s position was non-negotiable “for now”.

Roots of the rebellion

Beneath the orchestrated display of unity, however, lays palpable discontent. The crisis erupted into public view when Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain boldly claimed that “nearly 100 legislators” backed Shivakumar for the top post, arguing the deputy CM deserved his chance after tireless efforts to rebuild the party.

Hussain warned bluntly that without a leadership change, Congress risks losing power in the 2028 state elections. His remarks amplified a chorus of grievances from other MLAs, including Kagwad legislator Raju Kage and Aland MLA BR Patil, who lambasted the government for “collapsed administration,” delayed development funds, and unresponsive ministers, even threatening resignation.

Simmering tensions boiled over with serious corruption allegations targeting Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, a Siddaramaiah loyalist. Patil’s leaked audio accused the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation of taking bribes to allot homes to the poor, prompting fellow MLA Belur Gopalakrishna to demand Khan’s resignation pending investigation. The scandals compounded frustration over stalled projects, with Kage alleging sanctioned funds vanished because officials “suspected non-payments of bribes”.

High command’s dual strategy: Unity and discipline

Facing dual fires factionalism and governance failures the high command executed a multi-pronged containment strategy:

Public Solidarity Rituals: Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar staged a symbolic hand-holding act in Mysuru, with the CM declaring his government “solid as rock” for five years. Shivakumar, though ambitions simmered, fell in line, denying leadership talks and warning MLAs against airing grievances publicly. Private Grievances Venting: Surjewala held closed-door meetings with disgruntled MLAs from Bengaluru, Mysuru, and other regions, focusing on welfare scheme implementation, fund allocation, and organisational issues, not leadership. “We are asking: what work has been done? Do MLAs have difficulties?” he framed the outreach. Disciplinary Warnings: Shivakumar issued a notice to Hussain for defiance and threatened action against others like HC Balakrishna and BR Patil if they spoke to the media, signalling a crackdown on dissent.

Unresolved fault lines

Despite the forceful denials, sources indicate the truce remains fragile. The 2023 power-sharing compromise, where Shivakumar accepted the role of deputy CM after delivering the state election victory. It continues to fuel the resentment among his supporters, who believe a “rotational CM agreement” was breached. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah loyalists dismiss Shivakumar’s camp as impatient and destabilising. With Surjewala confirming that both the CM and the deputy CM assured him of “sufficient funds for development,” the party now faces pressure to translate unity rhetoric into tangible governance fixes.

The Karnataka crisis underscores Congress’s perennial struggle to manage competing regional ambitions. While the high command has temporarily enforced discipline, the embers of dissent over corruption, resources, and Shivakumar’s future remain dangerously alive. For Siddaramaiah, survival today offers little comfort; his authority now depends on delivering results to MLAs whose discontent, if bottled up too long, could erupt anew.