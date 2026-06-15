Lauren Balik, a New York City-based equities analyst, short seller, and notorious Hinduphobe, was reported dead on 11th June 2026. Hikers found Balik’s dead body on a trail in Camp Hero State Park in New York’s Montauk. The local police arrived at the scene, and it was confirmed that the deceased was Lauren Balik. The cause of her death remains unclear, and no foul play has been suspected so far.

“On June 11, 2026, at approximately 1:42 p.m., the New York State Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to Montauk Point East Overlook, Camp Hero State Park, Montauk, New York, for reports of a deceased body. Upon arrival, Investigators located a deceased body, later identified as Lauren Balik, age 35, of New York City. This investigation is still ongoing,” the NY Police said.

Steven Charles Balik

Born October 13, 1990

Reston, Virginia — Steven Balik (@laurenbalik) June 9, 2026

As the news of the demise of Lauren Balik surfaced online, many people brought up Balik’s old hateful and Hinduphobic X posts.

From mocking Nikita Bier to peddling anti-Hindu hate: Who was Steven Charles, aka Lauren Balik

Born in 1990, Lauren Balik worked as a data professional, short seller, equities analyst, Substack writer, and conspiracy theorist. She also ran an X account with over 33,000 followers. Balik publicly presented as Lauren Balik (female), although her birth/legal name was Steven Charles Balik (male). Local media reports hint at a possible detransition in the days before Balik’s death.

Steven Balik, aka Lauren Balik, was embroiled in many controversies online.

In September 2025, Lauren Balik published an X post mocking X’s product head Nikita Bier’s dead father. She wrote, “His dad was like 60 when he had Nikita. Weak sperm.”

Fast forward to 15th June 2026, Nikita Bier announced that he will be ‘dancing’ on Lauren Balik’s grave. “This person danced on my dead father’s grave. So I will be doing the same on his,” Bier wrote.

In response to a reply, Bier recalled how Steven/Lauren Balik peddled a conspiracy theory that Nikita Bier was a Mossad agent, and said, “Let me abundantly clear: This person started a conspiracy theory that I was a Mossad agent, triggering a wave of mentally ill people sending death threats and showing up at my house. Not every passing is worthy of mourning.”

Let me abundantly clear:



This person started a conspiracy theory that I was a mossad agent, triggering a wave of mentally ill people sending death threats and showing up at my house.



Not every passing is worthy of mourning. — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) June 14, 2026

Steven, aka Lauren Balik, peddled conspiracy theories and hatred against Indian Americans, particularly Hindus, and Hindutva.

Balik’s X profile is replete with replies, quote-posts and standalone commentary on immigration policy, H1-B visas, and targeted Indian diaspora in the US.

In December 2024, Steven Balik published an X post, in which she claimed that “Hindutva says the Indian male, of high caste, must be above all else, by his birthright.”

“What makes America great is that our country tolerates and respects, in general, all different cultures. Hindutva is not this. Hindutva says the Indian male, of high caste, must be above all else, by his birthright. This rot pervades many tech companies. In fact, it’s often something I look for in researching businesses that are great short-term candidates,” she wrote.

She further claimed that Hindutva nationalists were importing upper-caste Hindu male supremacy into the US IT companies, leading to inefficiency, favouritism, discrimination against women, non-Hindus, especially Muslims.

“When Hindutva nationalism takes over, management has lost. The Hindutva business-inside-the-business has taken over. All the DEI stuff allows for this because White Americans don’t want to rock the boat and discipline Hindutvas until the last possible minute, even though the Hindutvas have long taken over by this point. Has your business been taken over by Hindutva nationalists? It’s easy to tell. 1) Analyse JIRA (or whatever) tickets and organise the requester by race and gender. If your IT team takes 5x-10x as long to complete requests for women, Muslims, and non-Hindus as it takes them to complete requests for Hindus, your business has likely been taken over by Hindutvas,” Balik added.

“Ask yourself, if you’re a woman or a non-Hindu minority, do you have to have a chaperone, a Hindu or White man, with you when you make requests of your IT team? If you have to have chaperones act as go-betweens for you to make requests of IT, but Hindus or White men can ask once and be serviced immediately without friction, your business has likely been taken over by Hindutva nationalists. They run your business now, and it’s up to you to decide whether it’s salvageable. Most businesses in the small-cap/mid-cap range that are taken over by Hindutvas at far too small a size are absolutely tasty, fantastic short candidates because the business is no longer about being a business but about making a business-inside-the-business,” Balik continued.

In September 2025, Steven, aka Lauren Balik, concocted a ‘Hindu sexual harassment’ bogey and wrote, “Now that the H-1Bs are getting the boot, can we finally talk about how the Susan Fowler #MeToo movement was started by Hindu sexual harassment? The Indian caste system can’t work for American companies.”

It is essential to note that there was no religiously motivated ‘Hindu sexual harassment’ angle in Susan Fowler’s 2017 Uber harassment case.

In March 2025, when Indians were at the receiving end of an online hate campaign by the MAGA base in the context of H1-B visas, Lauren Balik had gleefully supported and contributed to the online vitriol. She even peddled the classic Muslim victimhood bogey that in India’s BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, houses were being bulldozed based on religion.

In March 2025, Steven Balik published a post wherein she declared Hindu men as sexist and racist across tech. She claimed that Hindu men resort to stonewalling women and hold discriminatory views about Muslims.

“Go on, $HIMS. Make a profile. It’s nothing but Hindu guys with random medical degrees from weird colleges in the Caribbean. Also, Hindu men (not all, obviously) tend to be the most racist and sexist people across tech. Stonewalling women won’t respond to an email from a woman or a Muslim person, etc. I did this for a decade and got out. The sad part is, every person from India who is glad to be in the US and doesn’t take part in this nonsense is embarrassed by it. All this BJP hysteria has gotten out of hand in the US corporate world in the last 5-10 years,” Balik wrote.

Steven, aka Lauren Balik, has also published several posts indulging in caste, cultural, and racist mockery.

She also peddled lies about Hindu American doctors.

Besides, Balik happened to have stronger opinions about Indian politics than one would expect from foreigners. She peddled propaganda against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In one such post, she claimed that “India has the Bulldozer Baba who screams at political rallies and gets fanatical Hindus riled up to commit violence against Sikhs, Muslims, Christians, even non-religious people.”

In December 2024, Balik wanted Indians, especially Hindus, to celebrate a “Thank-a-Mughal Day”, saying that Islamic fanatic invaders enriched India architecturally. Although Balik did not mention anything about the killings, rapes, and brutalities inflicted on Hindus, Sikhs, and other local communities out of sheer hatred for Kafirs.

“Happy Thank-a-Mughal Day: December 28th! India is home to some of the world’s most beautiful Muslim architecture, built under the leadership of the Muslim Mughals, who conquered the Hindus and ruled much of India for hundreds of years. Of course, everyone knows the Taj Mahal, but beautiful Muslim architecture abounds in India, from the Agra Red Fort to the Tomb of Humayun. Naturally, the Hindutva nationalists can’t stand the fact that India was conquered by the Muslim Mughals hundreds of years ago (and the Muslim Delhi Sultanate before that). They are trying to rewrite history and claim that the Taj Mahal is actually a Hindu temple to Shiva called the “Tejo Mahalaya” and that the Muslim Mughals stole it from the Hindus. They try this every few years. You can’t make this stuff up! Happy Thank-a-Mughal Day!”

In many of her quotes and replies, Lauren labelled Sriram Krishnan, a top White House adviser on artificial intelligence, and Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy as “BJP idiots”.

Some X users have shared a screenshot of one of Lauren Balik’s replies, wherein she allegedly asked someone to ‘curse’ Lord Vishnu to prove he’s not an Indian. Although we did not come across such a reply during our search. Apparently, either the reply was deleted, or the screenshot circulating online is not accurate.

Steven Lauren Balik consistently peddled propaganda about Hindutva, caste, immigration of Indians to America, and villainised Hindus, especially in the tech and health sectors. With her death, Lauren Balik’s anti-Hindu and anti-India commentary is getting renewed attention on social media.