In a major boost to India’s defence manufacturing capabilities, India’s C-295 military aircraft completed its maiden flight, as confirmed by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday (10th June). The IAF congratulated the entire team behind the successful maiden flight of the aircraft. “The achievement reinforces India’s growing aerospace capabilities and underscores the Indian Air Force commitment to fostering indigenous defence capability under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” the IAF said in a message posted on X.

The Indian Air Force congratulates the entire team behind the successful maiden flight of the first India-made C-295.



The achievement reinforces India's growing aerospace capabilities and underscores the Indian Air Force commitment to fostering indigenous defence capability… pic.twitter.com/tsU0dQUdi5 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 10, 2026

As per reports, IAF is in the process of procuring 56 units of C-295 aircraft at a cost of around ₹21,935 crore. 40 of these aircraft will be assembled Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) in cooperation with Airbus at a Final Assembly Line (FAL) facility in Vadodara, Gujarat, which is the country’s first private-sector military aircraft assembly facility.

Hailing the development, Airbus Defence described the development as a “milestone for Indian aviation and defence” and a “game changer in the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ vision”.

The first 'Made in India' Airbus C295 military transport aircraft has conducted its first test flight from the Final Assembly Line in Vadodara 🇮🇳, marking a milestone for Indian aviation and defence. This maiden test flight is a crucial step in the aircraft's post production… pic.twitter.com/nPkjpIENkD — Airbus Defence (@AirbusDefence) June 10, 2026

“This maiden test flight is a crucial step in the aircraft’s post-production testing process. As the first of 40 aircraft to be built in India, the test flight advances the programme’s objective of delivering the first ‘Made in India’ C295 aircraft this year to the Indian Air Force. A game changer in the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ vision, the C295 India programme is the first instance of a military aircraft being manufactured in India by the private sector. The programme’s progress reflects the steady and dedicated work of Airbus, Tata Advanced Systems Limited and several Indian MSMEs, which are manufacturing parts for the aircraft across India,” Airbus Defence wrote on X.

C-295 to replace IAF’s AVRO 748 fleet

India signed a historic deal worth ₹21,935 crore in September 2021 with Airbus Defence and Space (Spain) to acquire 56 C-295MW medium tactical transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF). Under the deal, 40 of these aircraft were to be manufactured in India.

The deal followed years of evaluation and negotiations by the Indian government to be finally concluded on September 20, 2021. It was structured under India’s “Strategic Partnership” model, which encourages private sector participation in defence manufacturing. 16 of the C-295 aircraft were delivered in ‘fly-away’ condition by Airbus from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain, last year. The remaining 40 aircraft will be manufactured and assembled by TASL at the Vadodara FAL facility, under an industrial partnership. Notably, the Vadodara FAL was jointly inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in October 2024.

How C-295 will enhance India’s defence capabilities

The C-295 aircraft were required to replace the IAF’s ageing AVRO 748 fleet, which has been in service since the early 1960s. The aircraft will also take the place of AN-32 planes, which have seen several accidents in the past. The AN-32 is not fit to fly in difficult terrain in the North East, and the C-295 will play a crucial role near the Chinese border.

The IAF currently operates 57 Hawker Siddeley HS 748 aircraft, originally designed by the British company Avro and manufactured under licence by HAL in India. However, the aircraft is being phased out of service by the IAF. Notably, the HAL had proposed to upgrade the HS 748 Avro fleet to modernise it, but the offer was rejected by the IAF. The reason for the rejection was that the aircraft lacked crucial features needed in modern military transport planes. For example, the lack of a rear ramp door in the Avro aircraft means that it can’t be used to transport military equipment for logistical support, and has largely been used for troop and VVIP movement.

C-295 aircraft fits the requirement. It is a twin-turboprop transport aircraft with a 5-10 Tonne capacity and contemporary technology. The aircraft has a rear ramp door for quick reaction and parachute dropping of troops and cargo. After the induction of all 56 units of C-295, the IAF will become the largest operator of the aircraft.

India currently operates several different military transport aircraft. Apart from the British plane HS 748 Avro and Ukraine-made AN-32, the IAF operates Soviet-made Ilyushin Il-76, and American large transport planes Boeing C-17 Globemaster and C-130J Super Hercules.