100 terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shares during All-Party Meeting

On May 7, early morning, India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. Now, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has shared during the all party meeting that 100 terrorists were killed in these strikes on 9 sites.

The Defence Minister also told the opposition leaders that Sindoor is an ongoing operation and India stands ready to respond to any misadventure by Pakistan.

The opposition also told the government that it will continue to support all efforts to combat cross-border terrorism. Congress boss Mallikarjun Kharge, while speaking to the media, said, “We heard what they said, they also said some information had to remain confidential. We said ‘we are all with the government’.”

The all party meeting was held cordially. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju remarked on this later and said all the leaders showed maturity during the meeting.