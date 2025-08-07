Adani Power receives LoI for 2400 MW greenfield thermal power plant in Bihar’s Bhagalpur, aims to generate over 12,000 jobs

Adani Power Ltd, India’s largest private thermal power producer, has secured a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd. (BSPGCL) to develop a 2,400 MW greenfield Ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, Bihar.

The power plant project, valued at approximately $3 billion, will supply 2,274 MW of power to North and South Bihar Power Distribution Companies. Adani Power won the contract through a competitive bidding process, offering the lowest tariff of Rs 6.075 per kWh.

The plant, to be developed under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate (DBFOO) model, will utilise advanced low-emission technology and coal linkage under the SHAKTI Policy.

The first 800 MW unit is planned for commissioning within 48 months, with full operations within 60 months. Three units of 800 MW will be built under the project. The project is expected to create around 12,000 jobs during construction and 3,000 during operation, boosting local employment.

SB Khyalia, the CEO of Adani Power, emphasised that the project’s aim is to deliver reliable power at reasonable prices to Bihar. The company, with an existing 18,110 MW thermal capacity nationwide, through 12 power plants in 8 states, awaits the Letter of Award and subsequent Power Supply Agreement with the state government to proceed with the project.