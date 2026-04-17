The multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, religious conversion attempts and workplace harassment involving a Nashik-based BPO office of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have served as a sobering reminder that even the upscale offices of the corporate sector are not immune to the malicious intentions of Islamists.

9 First Information Reports (FIRs) had been filed in the case and the accused, including Danish Shaikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Asif Ansari and Shafi Sheikh were nabbed while authorities probe how repeated complaints of harassment were ignored by the corporate office.

The Indian mainstream media, captured by Islamo-leftists and their liberal cheerleaders, have rushed to support the perpetrators, dismissing the severity of the crime and conveniently downplaying the fact that the issue came to light only after female police personnel went undercover at the facility.

‘A single workplace dispute’: The process of whitewashing by dismissing the victim’s complaint

On 16th April (Thursday), “Offbeat Concerns” published an article, explicitly rejecting the pain and agony endured by the victims to claim that the accusations arise from a “single workplace dispute.” This ecosystem, which usually supports the notion of trusting women, especially in matters concerning sexual violations, is reluctant to apply the same principle in this situation due to the fact that the offenders are Muslims.

The hypocrisy is only set to intensify in the increasingly inconceivable arguments presented by the author in a bizarre defence of the Islamists.

“Manufacturing Corporate Jihad: How a Rumour Consumed Nashik,” by Sukumar Muralidharan alleged, “A single workplace dispute spirals into a full-blown jihad narrative, fueled by media frenzy, political interests, and digital misinformation. Inside the anatomy of a story that was built, amplified, and believed.”

Former member of the Rajya Sabha, Priyanka Chaturvedi, also lambasted the propaganda piece, highlighting the extensive probe and the participation of undercover policewomen in the matter. “3 more of those affected have recorded their statements and we already have people dismissing the women’s lived experiences by calling it bogus. Sexual harassment at the workplace cannot be so casually dismissed as this gentleman is doing in his column,” she conveyed.

There are 9 FIRs and an intense investigation that had women police officers go undercover to check what’s happening there. 3 more of those affected have recorded their statements and we already have people dismissing the women’s lived experiences by calling it bogus. Sexual… pic.twitter.com/dd8pTxcN9y — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) April 16, 2026

According to Sukumar, the scandal is intricately constructed to advance an anti-Muslim narrative by the “evil nexus” of media, politics and similar forces, whereas the individuals who have abused and coerced women are “innocents” facing prosecution. He then proceeds to depict that jihad is used to “impart deeply sinister connotations” referencing “Love Jihad” and complaining that the latest incident is being labelled as “Corporate Jihad.”

The author is aiming to trivialise the concerns as serious as consistent workplace sexual harassment faced by women and their complaints being ignored by the management, by portraying terms like ‘corporate Jihad’ and ‘love Jihad’ as mere fantasies with no substance in reality, while the truth is drastically opposite. However, the alarming frequency of Hindu females, including minors, exploited from Amravati to Ajmer and Beawar to Bhopal through coordinated schemes that also offer substantial financial rewards to the perpetrators, is a validation of the appalling reality that the Leftist media fervently seeks to deny or gloss over.

OpIndia, and others who highlighted the issues and reported the victims’ complaints, have been labelled as ‘BJP-associated’

After the whitewashing of jihad, Sukumar attacked “BJP-associated OpIndia” and other media organisations for their factual reporting on the case, outlining the jarring conduct of the perpetrators, which included “manipulation, sexual harassment, molestation, forced beef consumption and insults directed at the Hindu religion.” He expressed, “It had been uncovered following the strange conduct of a woman employee who had taken to wearing a burqa and observing the Ramzan fast in March,” stressing that the blame was assigned to “seven professionals, all with names readily identified with the Muslim faith,” and they were arrested.

Sukumar intentionally omitted that Ashwini Chainani, the HR head and operations manager of the company, was also apprehended for supporting the accused, as this would have contradicted his disinformation project. However, he seemed to imply that the authorities targeted these men because of their identity, illustrating how this faction evaluates everything only through a religious perspective rather than with objectivity.

He mentioned, “The whole matter began to be investigated after a female employee in March complained of physical intimacy with one of the accused men, followed by broken promises of matrimony and blackmail threats. She also spoke of a pattern of harassment based on faith and belief, stretching back to July 2022,” while pointing out Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) owned Organiser’s reporting on the occurrence.

The allusion to the BJP and RSS with OpIndia and Organiser is written in a manner that insinuates an association with Right-wing ideology is a bigger crime than workplace sexual harassment and vulgar sexual innuendos on women co-workers. Sukumar Muralidharan’s article lacks any factual counter or evidence to support his contentions; instead, it is saturated with word salads and juvenile attempts to ridicule the media coverage of the case.

Facts are ignored and coverage is painted as a rat race for TRP

“All TV channels by this time had joined the effort at finding more salacious and sordid depths, including the possibility of funding from abroad and a sinister link with a recent bomb blast in Delhi’s Red Fort area. The ratings game left them no alternative,” Sukumar declared.

On one hand, he condemned the TV channels for using the incident to improve their ratings, while he himself negated not only the existence of a broader network but also the accusations. The authorities are scrutinising the matter from every angle, including foreign funding and the likelihood of linked terror plots, to ascertain the complete truth. However, the court of Sukumar has made a decision before the inquiry has reached its conclusion.

To reinforce his propaganda he stressed, “Local police had evidently been alerted to the strange behaviour of a female employee who had begun observing the Ramzan fast and living in an Islamic manner (whatever that may mean). Once the local police contacted the family of the woman in question, her family had stopped her from going to work. This had, in turn, led to the creation of an undercover team to infiltrate the TCS establishment in Nashik.”

IE report misused to announce the success of propaganda narrative

Sukumar pointed to an IE article, which has also been brought up by the Leftist ecosystem as a conclusive rebuttal of every accusation in the case. It presented an interview with the wife of an accused, who reduced the matter to an office affair between Danish Shaikh and a 23-year-old Dalit woman that went awry.

This story was exploited by the cabal, including Rajdeep Sardesai, to either undermine the inquiry or to escalate the narrative of Muslim victimhood and invent conspiracy theories about a focused agenda against “the educated and employed men of the Muslim community,” while sidelining all the information. He also followed suit by terming the police operation as just a “sting guided by political motives.”

“By implication, the rest of the story was manufactured by the local police with the obvious intent of pleasing the political masters in Mumbai. The TCS Nashik episode holds several warnings for the Indian media as it descends collectively into a state of abject servitude to power,” Sukumar likewise remarks, absolving the accused while criticising the media, the BJP government and all other factors responsible for revealing the truth.

This illustrates that the sensitive matters of sexual assault and forced conversions are of little concern to left liberals when the culprits are Muslims, who are always displayed as either victims or innocent parties, with a total disregard of the victims.

It is not unexpected for a family member or relative of an accused to portray them as clean. However, for media persons to dismiss the victims’ story completely, trivialise workplace sexual harassment as ‘love affair gone wrong’ and give a clean chit to the accused just to suit the political narrative is shocking. Interestingly, the whitewashing is rather quick and ‘automatic’ when the perpetrators are Muslims.