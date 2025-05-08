Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) extends support to Pakistan after India targeted terror camps in Pakistan and PoK

On early morning of May 7, India launched missile strikes on terror camps running from Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. 9 such camps were targeted and over 80 terrorists were killed in the strikes.

While most of the world kept a neutral stance or supported India for fighting against terrorism, one particular organisation has spoken against India’s actions and supported Pakistan and its terror proxies. Unsurprisingly, the organisation is the terror outfit Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), as it extends support to Pakistan after India targeted terror camps in Pakistan’s territory.

In their statement, shared on X by journalist Aditya Kaul, the terror outfit said that India’s ‘Bhagwa’ government has conducted bombings in Pakistan targeting mosques. They asked all Muslims of the subcontinent to wage Jihad against India.

#BREAKING: Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) issues statement on India-Pakistan conflict against the Bhagwa (BJP) Government in India and in support of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/WUkGmBCYoJ — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 8, 2025

In their statement, they added that the ‘Bhagwa terrorists’ and Modi Government are waging a war to eliminate Islam so all Muslims should join Al Qaeda’s war against India.