Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, 31st January, strongly criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and stated that the slogan “Maa, Maati, Maanush”, on which Mamata Banerjee’s political career is based, has lost all significance because none of these are secure in the state today.

Speaking at the BJP Karyakarta Sammelan in North 24 Parganas, Shah said law and order in West Bengal has worsened and accused the ruling party of running a system of control through fear, extortion and influence, which he said is affecting public life, elections and even national security.

Shah said women do not feel safe in the state, common people are under pressure from what he called syndicate control, and land is being taken over by infiltrators. Using Banerjee’s own slogan, he remarked that “Maa is unsafe, Manush is suffering, and Mati has been swallowed,” adding that this situation reflects the complete failure of governance in the state.

Comparing it with the Ramayana, Shah said that just as Ravana believed no one could defeat him, the West Bengal Chief Minister should also be ready to face defeat.

He claimed that the BJP’s vote share in the state would cross 50% and said the party would form the next government with a massive majority. He told party workers that the mood of the people is changing and urged them to prepare for a decisive victory.

Shah also spoke about the 150th anniversary of “Vande Mataram” and accused the Trinamool Congress of opposing it due to vote-bank politics.

He said the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to celebrate the anniversary across the country, but leaders from the ruling party in West Bengal opposed a discussion on it in Parliament.

Shah pointed out that “Vande Mataram” was written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and originated in Bengal, and questioned how the land where it was born could tolerate opposition to it.

He said Mamata Banerjee is not opposing Narendra Modi but is going against Bengal’s identity and India’s pride.

Shah appealed to the people of West Bengal to understand this message and spread it to every voter. He urged citizens to remove the Trinamool Congress from power in the next elections and bring in what he called a government that respects the nation and cultural identity of Bengal.

Addressing party workers, Shah said the coming election is not just about changing a government but about restoring safety, dignity and pride in the state. He called on BJP workers to reach out to every household and prepare for what he described as a turning point in West Bengal’s political future.