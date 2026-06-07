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Sadiq Ali spreading anti-India propaganda online: Read how the Canada-based Pakistani is using fake content to ‘create so much anti-India hatred that it becomes normal to kill Indians’

Raju Das

A Pakistani-Canadian individual named Sadiq Ali, who is based in Toronto, has been exposed for operating a large-scale online network spreading hate and misinformation against India and Indians. The revelation resulted in the deletion of one of his associated Telegram groups and the suspension of related X accounts.

The controversy emerged after a screenshot from a Telegram group called “Poop world order,” administered by Sadiq Ali under the handle Sadiqqqq, went viral. In the message, he urged his followers to intensify efforts so that hatred against Indians becomes normalised to the extent that people do not hesitate to beat or even kill them occasionally.

Sadiq used the claims of a Korean man disguised as a pregnant woman harassed in India to incite anti-India hatred, saying that a video on it posted on his X account @iShowPooo went viral, and asked people to spread it more. He wrote, “amplify it even harder now, we are winning.”

He wrote that his main X was ‘search banned’, so he was using his alternative account. He asked everyone to share the video with captions like “young Korean tried to prove that India isn’t bad, bit got destroyed the moment he entered in India masquerading as a woman”.

Sadiq then added after that, “We hv to make sure indian are hate is normalised enough that ppl dont hesitate to beat them or even k!ll them occasionally.” He further said that he has paid some Arab and Western X accounts to amplify it more.

Notably, the Korean content creator Sumin has clarified that there was no harassment in India and that his video was deceptively edited to incite hostility toward India. In a post on Thread, Sumin wrote, “Hello, this is Sumin, the creator of the video content currently being circulated. I am writing to address the recent misuse of my videos, which have been deceptively edited to incite hostility toward a specific country. I find it deeply troubling that my content is being manipulated for the purpose of spreading misinformation and fueling hatred.”

He clarified that the video was shot in Bangladesh, not India, and he appeared during Holi in India without any disguise, and added, “Claims that I was cross-dressing or pretending to be a pregnant woman simply because I have long hair are entirely baseless.”

Therefore, the Korean vlogger was harassed in Bangladesh, but Sadiq made it a mission to defame India for it. He even paid others to amplify the fake claim.

The Telegram post by Sadiq showed how Sadiq boasted about manipulating algorithms to spread false anti-India content on social media. However, as soon as the screenshot of the chat went viral, it generated widespread outrage against Sadiq. His open call for violence against Indians was prominent in the screenshot, prompting him to delete the Telegram group.

Subsequently, his X account @PooWorldOrderr also got suspended, but his alternative X account remains.

X user @AgniVesa_07 identified Sadiq Ali as the head of “TF-2990” or Task Force 2990, and posted screenshots of Telegram discussion under TF-2992. The user further claimed that Sadiq coordinates dozens of accounts focused on anti-Indian propaganda and operates or influences multiple Telegram groups with thousands of members collectively. Participants in these groups are reportedly instructed to create larping or impersonation accounts, cross-post content, use specific keywords to game algorithms, and target “low-hanging fruit” to fuel racist engagement.

The activities are said to have intensified following Operation Sindoor, India’s military response in May 2025 to terror attacks. The thread also alleges that TF-2990 was initiated by Pakistan’s Directorate General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DGISPR) to spread hate and misinformation against Indians, though this remains an unverified allegation without publicly available documentary evidence.

Sadiq Ali’s X accounts have a large number of followers, who diligently amplify his posts. Most such followers have Hindu-Indian names, but post and repost anti-India and Hinduphobic messages, indicating that those accounts are using fake identities.

@AgniVesa_07 was able to join Sadiq’s main discussion group on Telegram using a fake account and took screenshots of discussions and instructions to amplify anti-India content.

Following the viral backlash after the screenshots were posted, one of the key Telegram groups linked to Sadiq Ali was promptly deleted. Sadiq’s main X account was also suspended after mass reporting by Indian netizens.

A look at his alternative account @iShowPooo shows that it is dedicated to spreading anti-Indian content. He posts specific videos like dirty drains, unhygienic street food etc to create the impression that entire India is same. He also amplifies videos targeting Indians in other countries, often with fake claims. He often uses videos from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other countries claiming them to be from India.

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Raju Das
Raju Das
Corporate Dropout

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