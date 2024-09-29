Assassinated Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah’s dead body recovered from his bunker

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nazrallah was killed in his bunker in an Israeli air strike. Apparently, the strike was approved by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu while he was attending a United Nations meet in New York. Now, the dead body of Nasrallah has been recovered from the Bunker where he was hiding.

The dead body of the dreaded terrorist was recovered from his bunker in Beirut which was destroyed in the Israeli air strikes.

As per Reuters, while Hezbollah’s statement confirming Nasrallah’s death did not say how exactly he was killed nor when his funeral would be held, sources said that his body had no direct wounds and that the cause of death was blunt trauma from the force of the blast from Israeli strikes.

Nasrallah and other leaders of Hezbollah were conducting a meeting in an Underground bunker when Israel hit them, resulting in the death of Nasrallah along with other Hezbollah leaders.