A speech made at an election rally in Barguna in Bangladesh has sparked controversy after remarks by a Jamaat-e-Islami leader went viral on social media. Jamaat leader Afzal Hossain said in his speech that only Muslims should become parliamentarians in the country, adding that Bangladesh should be run as per Sharia rules.

The rally was held on Thursday night, 22nd January, at Douatala School Ground in Bamna Upazila of Barguna, Bangladesh. The speech was delivered by Afzal Hossain, who was introduced by organisers as someone who joined Jamaat-e-Islami during the programme.

While addressing the crowd, Afzal Hossain spoke strongly about religion and politics. He said that in a country where around 80% of the population is Muslim, there should be no parliamentarian who goes against religious values. He asked people whether they wanted governance based on the Quran or other systems, and said Jamaat-e-Islami would work to establish a system guided by the Quran.

He also spoke about strict punishments, saying such rules would stop crimes like theft. Turning to the Jamaat-backed candidate, he said people now understand religion, justice and ideals, and told him not to worry.

After the video of the speech circulated widely, attempts were made to contact Afzal Hossain for his reaction, but no response was received.

Responding to the controversy, Jamaat-e-Islami’s nominated candidate for the Barguna-2 constituency, Dr Sultan Ahmed, said Afzal Hossain was not a long-time party member. He described him as a local elder who spoke emotionally and said the party was not responsible for his words.

He added that neither he nor Jamaat leaders made such statements and clarified that joining the party follows a formal process and does not happen instantly during an election rally.

Meanwhile, Md. Palash Ahmed, Bamna Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Assistant Returning Officer, said officials came to know about the issue later. He stated that action would be taken according to the law if a written complaint is filed.

US signals interest in being ‘friends’ with Jamaat-e-Islami

The developments come at a time when Jamaat-e-Islami has also drawn attention internationally. A report by The Washington Post revealed that US diplomats have shown interest in building friendly ties with Jamaat-e-Islami ahead of Bangladesh’s elections.

According to a leaked audio clip shared in the report, a US diplomat was heard saying it would be in America’s interest to maintain friendly relations with Jamaat-e-Islami, noting changes in Bangladesh’s political and social landscape.

Jamaat-e-Islami leader Afzal Hossain declares that non-Muslims cannot become MPs in Bangladesh, vows to establish Sharia once elected to power.



