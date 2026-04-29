Incidents of intimidation and political violence came to light in various parts of West Bengal during the early hours of the second phase of polling, which commenced today (29th April). The incidents were reported from areas including Howrah, Chapra, Shantipur, Nimtala and Bhangar.

In Nadia district’s Chapra, a BJP polling agent was brutally attacked at booth number 53 by TMC goons. A video of the BJP agent, identified as Mosharef Mir, with a wound in his forehead and bloodstains on his clothes, has been going viral on social media. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

First TMC’s attack reported.#BJP booth agent attacked in Nadia’s Chapra. pic.twitter.com/meo3q1nJ0a — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) April 29, 2026

Speaking about the attack on Mosharef, the BJP candidate from the Chapra Assembly Constituency, Saikat Sarkar, said that TMC goon Mofidul attacked him. Sarkar said that Mosharef was going to the polling booth around 6 am when Mofidul attacked him with the edge of a gun, a stick and a rod. Mosharef was badly injured in the attack and was bleeding.

“At 6 am, our booth agent was going to the booth. There were other members of the party. TMC candidate’s goon Mofidul has beaten him (polling agent) badly with an edge of the gun, a stick, and a rod….He has been taken to the hospital,” Sarkar said.

Nadia, West Bengal: BJP candidate from the Chapra Assembly constituency Saikat Sarkar says, "At 6 am our booth agent was going to the booth. There were other members of the party. TMC's candidate's goon Mofidul has beaten him (polling agent) badly with a edge of the gun, a stick,… pic.twitter.com/YQcJaGGHcx — IANS (@ians_india) April 29, 2026

In a separate incident, an EVM glitch triggered a clash in the Bally suburb area of Howrah. The situation was brought under control after the intervention of the CRPF personnel. Two people were detained in connection with the incident.

VIDEO | Howrah, West Bengal: An EVM glitch reportedly sparks clash in Bally. CRPF personnel detain two people.#AssemblyPollsWithPTI #WestBengalPollsWithPTI



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Eyo6DGfTzf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2026

A BJP office in ward number 16 was found vandalised on Wednesday morning, with the furniture smashed. Meanwhile, the police issued a warning to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s brother, Kartik Banerjee, and other TMC workers who gathered close to a polling booth. The police asked them to disperse, reminding them that no more than four people are allowed to gather at a spot near a polling booth.

In the Bhangar area of the South 24 Parganas district, an ISF agent was reportedly prevented from entering a polling booth, which led to tensions. “Agents’ forms are being snatched, and they are being thrown out… Women are not being allowed to vote. We placed agents so that everyone can vote,” ISF leader Arabul Islam said.

In a similar incident, voting was delayed in booth number 140 in Nimtala, which sparked tensions.