West Bengal: Superintendent of Police in Cooch Behar attacks Hindus including minors for bursting firecrackers on Diwali, transferred after video of assault goes viral

On Monday (20th October), the Superintendent of Police in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar assaulted Hindus for bursting firecrackers on the ocassion of Diwali.

The accused top cop has been identified as Dyutiman Bhattacharya. The video of the assault on Hindus in the TMC-ruled State has now gone viral on social media.

In a statement on Tuesday (21st October), BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari informed, “Last night during Kali Puja, a few underage children were bursting firecrackers while celebrating the festival. At that time, Cooch Behar’s Police Superintendent Dyutiman Bhattacharya assaulted those children and a woman in an unstable state of mind.“

A local woman named Mallika Das further informed, “Children were bursting firecrackers as it was the time of Diwali. My husband and I were present there to supervise the children. In the meantime, the SP and other police officials came there uninvited. He was not wearing his uniform. Without even discussing the matter, he began assaulting us. All the children present there were minors.“

She added, “My point is that if he had a problem, then he should have talked to us about it instead of resorting to a lathi-charge. Where did he get the right to attack us? And that too without a uniform and in the absence of a lady constable. How dare he touch me? I was just standing there as a spectator. We have CCTV footage. He came in a drunk condition and abused us with the choicest of expletives.“

Besides assault, SP Dyutiman Bhattacharya also arrested Hindus for bursting firecrackers but were later released on bail.

After the news of a top cop assaulting minors and women spread online, there was a heavy backlash against the district administration.

Forced by circumstances, SP Dyutiman Bhattacharya was removed from his post and appointed the Commandant of the 3rd Battalion of the State Armed Police on Thursday (23rd October)

In the meantime, the accused tried to rationalise his decision to assault Hindus by claiming that the victims were ‘bursting firecrackers unabated’ till late at night.

“(The firecrackers) were bursting continuously till 1 am. My wife ‘counted’ and up to 60 firecrackers were burst at once. My security guards went and stopped them. No one paid any attention. However, there was no beating. My dogs were screaming and going crazy,” he claimed.