On 18th January, three boys aged 10, 13 and 14 gang-raped a 6-year-old girl in the Bhajanpura area of northeast Delhi at 7 pm. According to officials, two of the accused were taken into custody a day after the incident, while the third minor is missing alongside his family. The little girl who was severely wounded due to the assault is currently stable and recuperating at home with her parents and three siblings.

Meanwhile, Hindu activists have protested against the occurrence by blocking roads and have demanded the immediate arrest of the absconding perpetrator. The 13-year-old accused has been identified as a neighbour, while the other two were friends with the family’s late son.

Talking about the incident, the victim’s mother said, “She was bleeding heavily. She fell unconscious. I poured water on her face and woke her up. When I asked her what happened, she said that she fell. Our next-door neighbour, a 13-year-old boy, came running behind her and echoed her story,” reported the Hindustan Times. Afterwards, she was repeatedly urged to reveal the truth and eventually stated how the culprits, including that boy, first enticed and then attacked her.

The family pointed out that the girl had gone out with her father just prior to the incident. He purchased candy for her and dropped her off at their lane’s entrance. Her mother said, “The boys caught her there and lured her by offering to feed her chowmein. They then took her to a nearby empty two-story building where the assault occurred. The girl told us that her hands were tied and her mouth gagged.”

The girl repeated her ordeal in front of cops, according to a police officer. Notably, the rapists had threatened her to shut her mouth. She was later rushed to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital when her family discovered the truth and hurried to the Jafrabad police station. She was also recommended HIV and other tests.

According to a medical record that the media outlet examined, the victim was bleeding and “unable to walk.” Their team also visited her house and found out that she was still confined to her bed. Her mother added, “It pains if she sits and she starts bleeding if she walks or plays.” The case has been sent to the Bhajanpura Police Station which is located in the vicinity of the instance.

“My 14-year-old son died last year due to an illness. These boys were his friends and they used to play together. It’s shocking what they did to my daughter,” she voiced. Her husband and the girl’s father declared, “If they knew what they were doing, they should not be released because they are children. They should be given strict punishment.” He pulls rickshaw and outlined that he didn’t go back to work because he was worried about her safety.

The girl told the authorities about the spot. The police officials said, “Investigators visited the building and reported finding blood; forensic evidence was collected.” A case had been filed in accordance with pertinent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The apprehended accused were presented before the Child Welfare Committee while a search is on for the remaining boy. An officer stated, “All the accused are minors and have been identified. Two juveniles have been apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Efforts are underway to trace the third.”

The police added that several teams have been assembled to find the fugitive and they are analysing local intelligence information as well as CCTV footage from surrounding places. The case is under further probe.