‘Emotional Overload’: Kremlin responds after Donald Trump said President Putin has gone ‘ absolutely crazy’

In a rare direct attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump called him “absolutely crazy”. Trump was reacting after Russia launched a massive air strike on Ukraine amidst their ongoing war. The escalation has hurt Trump’s hopes of becoming the man who brokered Russia-Ukraine peace.

Now, reacting to Donald Trump’s outburst, Russia played it down, as per the Reuters report. Kremlin said that US President Donald Trump’s remarks on Russian President Vladimir Putin may be due to “emotional overload” at this “very important moment.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added, “We are really grateful to the Americans and to President Trump personally for their assistance in organising and launching this negotiation process.”

He further added, “Of course, at the same time, this is a very crucial moment, which is associated, of course, with the emotional overload of everyone absolutely and with emotional reactions.”

