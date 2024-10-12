Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja declared heir to Jamnagar royal throne in historic announcement

The incumbent Jam Saheb Shatrusalyasinhji Digvijaysinhji Jadeja, head of the Jamnagar Royal Family, has declared former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja, who belongs to the royal family, as his heir in a historic announcement. Ajay Jadeja will inherit the throne now after Shatrusalyasinhji Digvijaysinhji Jadeja.

“Dussehra is the day on which the Pandavas felt victorious upon successfully completing their 14 years of incognito existence. Today, I too feel victorious as Ajay Jadeja graciously accepts to be my successor and the next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar, which I truly believe is a great boon for the people of Jamnagar,” said Shatrusalyasinhji in his statement.

Ajay Jadeja represented India in international cricket from 1992 to 2000, during which he played 15 Test matches and 196 One Day Internationals (ODIs). He also captained India in 13 ODIs. Jadeja scored 5359 runs at average of 37.47 in ODIs, and 576 runs at an average of 26.18 in Test cricket. Ajay Jadeja also picked up 20 wickets in ODIs and was rated one of the best fielders of his era.