Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, delivered a powerful address at Whistling Woods International in Mumbai, calling for India to harness the power of cinema and storytelling to shape its global identity. Speaking at an event commemorating the centenary of cinematic legends Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt, Adani emphasized that silence in storytelling equates to surrender, urging young creators to tell authentic Indian stories to counter foreign narratives.

“Silence is not humility, it is surrender,” Adani said, criticising foreign films for portraying India through Western lenses. He argued that India’s hesitation to narrate its own story has allowed others to profit from caricatures of its reality, citing Slumdog Millionaire as a film that turned India’s struggles into a spectacle for global audiences.

Elaborating on the power of storytelling, Adani said, “this is the magic of stories. They don’t just entertain us; they eventually transform us. Yet every light casts a shadow, and the power of storytelling can be a double edged sword. In the right hands, it shapes nations. In the wrong hands, it manipulates minds.” Talking how narratives work in today’s world, he said, “Today, narratives are no longer confined to cinema; they move markets, influence geopolitics, and rewrite destinies.”

Adani reflected on his personal experience with narrative manipulation, referencing the 2023 Hindenburg Research report that erased over USD 100 billion from Adani Group’s market value. Describing it as a “calculated attack” driven by a false narrative, he noted that the group emerged stronger by reclaiming its story. “Truth must be loudly told,” he stressed, warning that narratives now move markets faster than facts.

Highlighting the transformative potential of cinema, Adani drew parallels with American films like Top Gun and Rocky, which project national pride and shape global perceptions. He called for India to use storytelling as a strategic tool to project its identity and counter biased portrayals.

Looking to the future, Gautam Adani predicted that artificial intelligence (AI) will revolutionize filmmaking by reducing costs by 70-80% and enabling instant global releases, AI-composed music, real-time storytelling, and hyper-personalized content. He envisioned a world where creators collaborate with AI, digital actors become mainstream, and films serve as platforms for commerce.

Addressing the students, Adani urged them to embrace their responsibility to tell Bharat’s story authentically. “Never again will the story of any Indian Mahatma be written through the lens of a foreigner,” he said, encouraging the younger generation to restore India’s voice, song, and stories.

Quoting the philosophy of Satyamev Jayate (Truth Alone Prevails), Adani concluded with a call to action: “May your generation be the one that gave Bharat her voice back.”