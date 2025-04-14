Guna: Police arrest Sameer and 8 others for attacking Hanuman Jayanti procession

A day after Muslim mobs attacked a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, the police on Sunday (13th April) arrested 9 extremists in connection with the case.

They were identified as Sameer, Soham, Anas, Shakeel, Sahil, Atiq, Vicky Pathan and 2 others.

These extremists were part of the mob that targeted the Hanuman Jayanati procession on Saturday (12th April) and injured 13 people.

9 Islamists, including Vicky pathan, who attacked Hanuman Janmotsav procession in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, have been arrested by the police. https://t.co/EwoSbbzUsr pic.twitter.com/rjlxpuKN1p — Treeni (@TheTreeni) April 13, 2025

The procession that was attacked originated from Shah Ke Kolhu Pura and passed through Hat Road. It was near the mosque when the incident took place.

Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kumar Sinha, stated, “The procession was passing near Colonelganj Mosque during which slogans were raised among the two communities. We got to know that stone-pelting also took place, in which some people have been injured. Force was immediately sent as soon as the information was received. The situation was brought under control within 15-20 minutes.”

Speaking to the media, SP Sinha added that video footage from the scene was used to identify those involved in the violence. He said, “Miscreants have been identified on the basis of video footage. The situation is normal. We appeal to the people not to pay attention to rumours.”