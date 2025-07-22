Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Indian origin economist Gita Gopinath steps down from the IMF, to return as Professor at Harvard University

On Monday (21st July), Indian-origin economist Gita Gopinath announced that she would step down as the First Deputy Managing Director (FDMD) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“After nearly 7 amazing years at the IMF, I have decided to return to my academic roots,” she informed in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

Gita Gopinath joined the IMF in January 2019 as a Chief Economist. She was later promoted to the position of FDMD in 2022.

She will now return to Harvard University as the inaugural Gregory and Ania Coffey Professor of Economics in the Department of Economics.

“I now return to my roots in academia, where I look forward to continuing to push the research frontier in international finance and macroeconomics to address global challenges, and to training the next generation of economists,” Gita Gopinath said in her tweet.

She remains the first female Chief Economist in the history of the International Monetary Fund.

