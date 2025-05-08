India’s S-400 Air Defence System neutralises 8 missiles launched by Pakistan in Jammu region

As Indian defence forces neutralised several drones launched by Pakistan targeting Jammu, 8 missiles were also intercepted and hit by the Indian air defence system in Jammu region.

As per defence sources, Pakistan had launched 8 missiles at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia sector. But the Russian S-400 air defence system successfully intercepted and hit the missiles mid-air before they could hit their targets. Jammu civil airport was one of the targets of the missiles. Moreover, two Pakistani drones were shot down near Jammu University.

Pakistan launched 8 missiles at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia sector, All intercepted by Indian Air Defence units: Defence Sources pic.twitter.com/Tkc6wGazIp — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

As air-raid sirens were activated, power was cut in many areas of Jammu to facilitate the Russian S-400 air defence systems, dubbed by India as ‘Sudharshan Chakra’. This system can track inbound missiles from 600 km away and can intercept these targets within a 400-km range.

The system intercepted several drones in Pathankot, Jammu city, and Udhampur, all of which were neutralised. Pakistan also resorted to artillery and mortal shelling in several areas.

SP Vaid, Former DGP of J&K, wrote on X, “Complete blackout in Jammu. Loud explosions—bombing, shelling, or missile strikes suspected. Fret not—Mata Vaishno Devi is with us, and so are the valiant Indian Armed Forces.”

Blackouts have been reported from across northern India in response to Pakistani attack and Indian response.