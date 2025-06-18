Iran claims it fired hypersonic missiles at Israel as the conflict continues to escalate

The exchange of missile strikes between Iran and Israel continued on Wednesday, June 18, as the conflict entered its 6th day. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps has claimed that on Wednesday morning, they used hypersonic missiles during the latest attack on Israel.

The latest strikes from Iran were launched just hours after US President Donald Trump asked for their “unconditional surrender”.

However, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei responded to Trump’s threats by saying “the battle begins”.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes targeted Iranian capital Tehran before dawn after the military issued a warning on social media for civilians in an area known as District 18 to evacuate.

Tensions between Iran and Israel have escalated after Israel hit nuclear facilities in the Persian nation with the aim to disrupt their Nuclear program.