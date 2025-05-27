Iran’s Supreme leader Khamenei seeks support of Pakistan, which can’t protect its own air space, in fighting against Israel

Earlier in the month of May, Pakistan Armed Forces were humbled as India hit their desired targets within Pakistan at will. After destroying 9 terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, India also hit 11 air bases of Pakistan and inflicted huge losses on their hostile neighbour. Now, this country which can’t protect its own air space, is being seen as the ideal partner by Iran to fight Israel in Gaza.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, took to X to post, “Effective, joint efforts by Iran and Pakistan are necessary to stop the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza.”

He further said that the Palestinian issue is the most important issue in the Islamic world and all Muslim countries should unite to protect the Islamic Ummah.

Khamenei further said, “Relations between Iran and Pakistan have always been warm and brotherly. Pakistan’s commendable stance during Saddam’s imposed war on Iran is a clear example of these brotherly relations.”

Ironically the Iranian supreme leader added that Iran and Pakistan can also assist each other in economic fields. With Pakistan’s entire economy running on loans and grants, it is a bit hard to see how Pakistan will assist Iran there.