Jeffrey Epstein lived with Pope John Paul II, email sent to the convicted sex offender’s accountant claims

Among the many emails released in connection with disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, an email sent by one Brandon Thompson to Richarch Kahn, Epstein’s accountant and advocate, reveals that Jeffrey Epstein may have resided with Pope John Paul II in the Vatican.

The email dated 10th May 2015, discusses the refinishing of antique columns and other interior designs of one of Epstein’s properties. The full email chain starts with Richard Kahn following up on Brandon Thompson’s travel plans and ends with Thompson requesting flight arrangements.

“The covering the surface with lime-wash is the initial step for finishing them. We had short conversation and we further cleared future misunderstandings. He wants me to finish each column different, as when he was living with Pope John Paul the Second in Vatican, he looked at variety of different columns captured in wars. He told me that every Pope demanded to have a column from every concurred country, so there is a collection of different columns in Vatican,” reads the email appearing in the recently disclosed Epstein Files documents.

While some social media users initially raised doubts over the authenticity of the email, it is genuine and a part of the public Epstein document releases. However, there is no evidentiary proof that Jeffrey Epstein “lived” or “stayed” with Pope John Paul II, who served from 1978 to 2005, and died in 2005. The email in question was written a decade after the Pope’s demise.

It is notable, however, that Jeffrey Epstein and his associate, convicted sex offender Ghislane Maxwell, visited Pope John Paul II in 2003 during a public audience, evidenced by a photograph of the brief meeting.

Some social media users are claiming that Brandon Thompson, the person who sent the email in question to Richard Kahn, was an assistant of Pope John Paul II; however, there is no evidence supporting this claim. Thompson may have been a contractor or a specialist in interior refinishing. However, it is being questioned as to why someone would falsely claim that Jeffrey Epstein lived with Pope John Paul II.

In 2019, Epstein allegedly ‘committed suicide’ in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on fresh allegations of child abuse. The socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, his accomplice, is currently serving a 20-year term for child sex trafficking in the United States. The US Department of Justice (DoJ) recently unveiled a batch of Epstein files on 30th January (Friday).