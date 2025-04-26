In Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur city, a shocking case has emerged from the Jajmau area, where a Muslim woman has accused her husband and in-laws of orchestrating her rape under the pretext of halala. According to the woman, her husband demanded ₹1,50,000 from her, and when she couldn’t pay, he physically assaulted her and pronounced triple talaq.

But the nightmare didn’t end there. Her mother-in-law, promising that she could remarry her husband, allegedly forced her into a halala arrangement with her brother-in-law. The woman claims that during this so-called ritual, her husband’s brother-in-law raped her while her two other brothers-in-law guarded the door.

As per Dainik Bhaskar’s report, the woman further alleged that her husband extorted ₹50,000 from her in exchange for agreeing to the halala. Heartbroken and desperate for justice, she has now lodged a complaint through the IGRS portal.

The investigation has been handed over to the Moolganj police. It is reported that the woman was married on November 30, 2023, following Islamic customs. However, she alleges that from the very beginning, her husband’s behavior was abusive and disrespectful. She also suspects that he was involved with another woman.