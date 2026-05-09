A Lucknow court has rejected the bail plea of resident doctor Rameez alias Rameezuddin, accused of sexually exploiting a Hindu woman doctor at King George Medical University (KGMU), forcing her to abort a pregnancy, pressuring her for religious conversion and mentally harassing her.

Sessions Judge Malkhan Singh, while rejecting the bail application, said the accusations against the accused were serious, and the evidence presented before the court did not justify granting him relief at this stage.

The relationship began with promise of marriage

According to the prosecution, the victim and Rameez worked in the Pathology Department at KGMU. During their interaction, Rameez reportedly told the woman that he was unmarried and promised to marry her. Trusting him, the victim entered into a relationship with him.

The court was informed that the accused frequently took the woman to his flat near Ghantaghar in Lucknow, where he established physical relations with her multiple times on the promise of marriage.

Pregnancy and hidden marriage

In September 2025, the victim came to know that she was pregnant. The prosecution stated that Rameez forced her to abort the pregnancy by giving her medicines and assured her that he would marry her later.

During the same period, the victim met a woman near Betul Plaza in Thakurganj who claimed to be Rameez’s wife. The woman told her that Rameez had converted her to Islam and married her earlier in February 2025.

When questioned about this, Rameez allegedly denied the marriage at first. Later, he reportedly told the victim that he would marry her only if she converted to Islam.

Suicide attempt and police case

The prosecution further said that the accused and his family continued putting pressure on the victim to convert. Mentally disturbed by the harassment and blackmail, the woman attempted suicide on 17th December, 2025, by consuming narcotic pills.

After recovering, she informed her father and filed a written complaint before the KGMU administration.

Police later registered a case and filed a chargesheet under multiple sections of the IPC and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. The court was also informed that another female doctor from Agra had made similar accusations against Rameez.