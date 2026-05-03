The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has firmly rejected media reports claiming that the Aadhaar card is set for a major redesign that would strip it down to just a photograph and a QR code, with all personal details removed from the surface and stored only in encrypted form within the QR code.

In an official clarification issued today, the government stated that “there is no plan for any such changes.” It described recent news reports and social media posts about the supposed “new look” of Aadhaar card as incorrect and warned that they are “creating unwanted confusion in the minds of the people.”

The ministry urged citizens to “ignore such reports and social media posts” and rely only on official communications from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) through its verified channels. Media organisations were also advised not to encourage unverified information.

The denial comes days after a report published by The New Indian Express on April 27, 2026, which claimed that UIDAI had initiated a redesign under the “Aadhaar Vision 2032” framework. According to that article, the proposed changes were aimed at enhancing privacy, preventing misuse of photocopies by private entities, and aligning with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act. The report claimed the new card would display only a photo and a secure QR code, with sensitive data such as name, Aadhaar number, date of birth, address and gender embedded in encrypted form inside the QR code, accessible only through government-authorised scanners or official UIDAI apps.

The article had quoted anonymous sources saying it would soon be “safe to give your Aadhaar card to anyone, because there are no printed details,” and described the move as a shift to a “digital-first” identity system to reduce fraud and strengthen authentication.

The government’s clarification today puts an end to speculation that had begun circulating on social media

Aadhaar, which serves as the world’s largest biometric identity programme with over 1.4 billion enrolled residents, remains unchanged in its current format until further official communication, the government said.