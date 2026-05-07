Anil Ambani tells Delhi HC that Adani Group wants to take over his companies

Businessman Anil Ambani has filed a defamation suit in the Delhi High Court against NDTV, accusing the news channel of publishing defamatory articles about him and his companies in connection with cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

During the hearing on Thursday, Ambani’s counsel told the court that the Adani Group, which holds the majority stake in NDTV, is interested in taking over his companies. He alleged that the channel has carried out a “targeted smear campaign” by publishing around 72 pointed articles against him in the last few months to facilitate the “predatory strategies” of its owners.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to NDTV and its CEO and Editor-in-Chief, Rahul Kanwal, on Ambani’s application seeking an interim injunction against further publication of such reports. The court declined to pass any immediate order of restraint and listed the matter for further hearing on 18 July 2026, noting that issues involving Article 19(1)(a) (freedom of speech and expression) require detailed consideration.

Ambani has sought damages of over ₹2 crore, which he has offered to donate to charity. The suit names NDTV, NDTV Convergence Limited, IANS (also owned by the Adani Group), AMG Media Networks Limited, and several senior journalists and editors.

Ambani has argued that through its reports, NDTV is trying to cause panic in the markets, adversely influence public perception of Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, and manipulate market sentiment to serve the Adani Group’s vested interests.

Advocate Shri Venkatesh, appearing for Ambani, argued that while cases are filed against entities like Reliance Communications Limited or other group companies, NDTV headlines and reports repeatedly name Anil Ambani personally, creating a misleading impression. He cited specific instances, such as a report claiming assets worth ₹1,400 crore were attached against Ambani and another suggesting he was restrained from leaving the country, when he had given a voluntary undertaking before the Supreme Court.⁠

“There have been 72 pointed publications against me. Every time a person is arrested… I am distinct from the entity,” the counsel submitted. He contended that such coverage was aimed at causing panic in the markets, damaging the reputation and goodwill of the Reliance ADA Group, and adversely affecting public perception and market sentiment.

The court observed that the distinction between “news and views” would need examination and that an injunction could not be granted on the first hearing without giving the media house an opportunity to respond. Justice Prasad said that the matter involves Article 19 (freedom of speech) rights and, therefore, he will issue notice to the media house before considering the plea for interim injunction.

This development comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Ambani’s group companies by investigative agencies. The matter will now be heard in detail in July.

In 2025, 40 properties totalling Rs 3,000 crore were attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of its money laundering investigation into the Anil Ambani-headed Reliance Group. His home in posh Pali Hill of Mumbai, the Reliance Centre complex in Delhi and other properties in the national capital, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kancheepuram and East Godavari, among others are included.

According to Section 5(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the assets were attached and comprised of office space, residential apartments and land parcels after the orders issued on 31st October. The attachments are worth Rs 3,084 crore in total.

The central agency stated that it continuously tracks down criminal money and secures property attachments. A spokesperson conveyed, “Recoveries made by ED would ultimately benefit the general public.”

The attachment was issued by the ED in a case involving the diversion and laundering of public monies by Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd. (RCFL) and Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL).

The official pointed out, “During 2017–2019, Yes Bank invested Rs 2,965 crore in RHFL instruments and Rs 2,045 crore in RCFL instruments. These turned into non‑performing investments by December 2019, with Rs 1,353.50 crore then outstanding for RHFL and Rs 1,984 crore for RCFL.”

The spokesperson further mentioned, “During the investigation, the ED has found that direct investment by the erstwhile Reliance Nippon Mutual Fund into Anil Ambani Group financial companies was not legally possible due to SEBI’s mutual fund conflict‑of‑interest framework. In violation of these guidelines, the money invested by the general public in the mutual fund was routed indirectly through Yes Bank exposures, which ultimately landed with Anil Ambani Group companies.”

According to a second officer, the probe revealed that money was transferred indirectly through Yes Bank’s holdings in RHFL and RCFL, while RHFL and RCFL provided loans to organisations associated with the Reliance Anil Ambani Group.

“The fund-tracing by ED found diversion of funds on lending to group linked entities and ultimate siphoning off. Substantial portions of corporate loans (General Purpose Corporate Loans) ultimately landed in accounts of Reliance group companies,” the second official stated.

Investigations have also shown that loans to businesses connected to the group were expedited without the necessary prudential checks. “Many loans were processed on the same day as application, sanction and agreement, and in some cases, disbursal preceded sanction. The funds were advanced even before the application for a loan, which can be possible only if the applicant time-travelled. Field investigation and personal discussions were waived,” the spokesperson outlined.

ED uncovered numerous deliberate and persistent control lapses during the inquiry.

The investigation into the loan fraud scheme involving Reliance Communications Ltd. (RCOM) and other businesses has also been stepped up by the agency.

The officer highlighted, “ED has found that these companies diverted over Rs 13,600 crore used in evergreening loans, over Rs 12,600 crore was diverted to connected parties and over Rs 1,800 crore was invested in FDs/MFs etc, which was substantially liquidated for rerouting to group entities. Huge misuse of bill discounting for the purpose of funnelling funds to connected parties has also been detected by ED.”

The two FIRs (First Information Reports) filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Anil Ambani and his companies for suspected bank loan frauds serve as the foundation for the probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.