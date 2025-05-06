Ukraine launches drone attack on Moscow, all 4 airports in the city temporarily closed

On the intervening night of May 5- May 6, Ukraine once again launched a drone attack on Russian capital Moscow. This was the second night in a row when Ukraine had sent drones to attack Russia. Following the attack, all the airports in the Russian capital were temporarily closed.

Moscow’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, shared that at least 19 Ukrainian drones were destroyed by Russia before they reached the city. The drones were approaching Moscow from different directions. Some of the debris from the destroyed drones landed on one of the key highways into the city, but there were no casualties.

Earlier on Monday, Russia had shared that it had foiled another drone attack by Ukraine where 26 Ukrainian drones were destroyed.