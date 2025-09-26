In an incident of Love Jihad in the Thakurganj area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim man named Manzur Hasan lured a Hindu woman and abused and circumcised her 11-year-old son, apparently with the intention of religious conversion. A FIR was filed by the father of the child on Wednesday (24th September), after which the accused was arrested by the police on Thursday (25th September).

As per reports, the father of the victim, Ankit Pandey, informed the police that his wife, Priyanka, used to run a clothing store in the New Haidarganj area in Saadatganj, Lucknow. Accused Manzur Hasan, a resident of Noorbadi in Saadatganj, also runs a clothing business. Hasan lured Priyanka into a relationship after which she left Ankit and went to live with Hasan, along with her minor son. Ankit Pandey said that Hasan used to sexually abuse his minor son and forcefully got him circumcised. The child complained to her mother about Hasan’s acts, but when she confronted him, he brutally thrashed her.

Pandey added that Hasan captured obscene photos and videos of Priyanka and blackmailed her. Abused by Hasan, the minor managed to escape and came back to his father’s house. He narrated the entire incident to his father. The whereabouts of Priyanka are reportedly not known. Ankit Pandey has expressed the suspicion that Hasan might have sold her somewhere. He said that Priyanka had taken cash worth lakhs and jewellery with her when she left her house.

SHO Omveer Singh said that a case has been registered by the Thakurganj police under the provisions of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Several Hindu organisations have come out in support of the victim and his father. Sunny Sahu, president of a Hindu organisation, said that the accused Manzur Hasan has links with the Balrampur religious conversion racket mastermind, Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba. “As per the information received about Manzur Hasan, it has been revealed that he has links with the Chhangur gang. He is a resident of Meerut. He has four mobile phone numbers, which he uses to lure Hindu women to convert them to Islam. He could be a part of a huge nexus. The police should seriously investigate the case,” said Sahu.