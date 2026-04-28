On 27th April, Kolhapur Police arrested 22-year-old Shahid Sameer Sanadi for sexually exploiting 10 young Hindu women. Shahid made obscene videos of the victims and blackmailed them. He was arrested following a police complaint by a 20-year-old woman who accused him of sexual exploitation and blackmail. He has been sent to four days’ police custody by a local court.

A video of him apologising has gone viral on social media where he was heard admitting to sexually exploiting multiple Hindu girls and claiming he would never touch a Hindu girl again.

"WILL NEVER TOUCH A HINDU GIRL AGAIN"

Kolhapur After Amravati.

In a shocking case, a man named Shahid Sanadi is accused of sexually exploiting more than 15 girls and recording videos of them. Kolhapur Police have arrested Shahid Sanadi in connection with the case. He was… pic.twitter.com/Eutdk6nt2A — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) April 28, 2026

What the complaint says

According to media reports, Shahid first befriended the victim through social media. He then took her to lodges in Kolhapur and Shiroli, where he raped her several times. The victim accused Shahid of secretly recording obscene videos of her and later sharing them with his friends.

The complainant further stated that Shahid used the videos to threaten and blackmail her. He warned her that if she informed anyone or approached the police, he would make the videos public.

Police probe other victims

The matter reportedly came to light after one of Shahid’s close friends came to know about the videos and exposed him. Following this, the victim gathered courage and filed a complaint with the police.

Hindu organisations, including Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan and Bajrang Dal, have submitted a memorandum to the police demanding a detailed investigation and strict action against the accused. Media reports suggest that Shahid targeted at least 10 young Hindu women, mostly between the ages of 18 and 22.

Police are now examining digital evidence and trying to ascertain whether more women from Shiroli, Hupari and Hatkanangle were targeted in a similar manner. The police have also appealed to other victims to come forward and register complaints, assuring them that their identities will be kept confidential.

This case has striking similarities with the Amravati case that came to light a few days ago, where Mohammad Ayaz alias Tanveer was accused of sexually exploiting 180 minor girls and recording more than 250 obscene videos.